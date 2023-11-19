Who is Sherrone Moore’s wife, Kelli? Everything we know about Michigan's interim HC’s partner and personal life

Sherrone Moore took charge of his second game as Michigan football interim head coach against Penn State last weekend. He led the Wolverines to a crucial 24-15 win against the Nittany Lions to extend their unbeaten streak. As the former Oklahoma Sooners guard takes charge of another game as interim head coach, we look at his personal life.

Sherrone Moore is married to Kelli Moore, and the couple tied the knot in 2015. They are blessed with two daughters, Shiloh, born in 2019, and Solei, who came into the world three years later.

Although Kelli keeps her personal life private and protects her social media accounts, she still shows how proud she is of her husband. Her X (formerly Twitter) profile states:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

“Jesus follower, Coach Moore’s wife, mom, and 🏳️‍🌈 ally.”

Kelli Moore attends Michigan games to support her husband

Also, she's been seen at various times at Michigan games showing support to her husband.

Serving a self-imposed suspension, Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh watched the team's season-opener against East Carolina from the Moore family's home.

"I said, 'Hey, let's watch the game together,' and he said, 'Why don't you come over,'" Harbaugh said Sept. 4. "His wife, Kelli, had some sandwiches, his two daughters were there, and my son Johnny. We had a good time. It was good, excellent."

Both Harbaugh and Sherrone Moore were serving suspensions at the time.

Exploring Sherrone Moore’s career journey

Before he got the opportunity to be Michigan's interim head coach, Sherrone Moore's life had been about football. He attended Derby High School in Derby, Kansas, where he played high school football before graduating in 2004.

Moore proceeded to Butler Community College, where he also played junior college football for two seasons. In 2006, he transferred to the University of Oklahoma and played 14 games as an offensive guard for the Sooners. He graduated in 2008 with a bachelor's degree in communication.

Sherrone Moore began coaching in 2009, accepting a role as a graduate assistant at Louisville under Steve Kragthorpe. He was given a full-time assistantship position in 2012, remaining until 2013 as the tight ends coach.

In 2014, Moore took on a similar role at Central Michigan under coach Dan Enos. He was retained by new head coach Jon Bonamego, who arrived in 2015. Moore was promoted in 2017 to assistant head coach and recruiting coordinator.

Sherrone Moore joined Michigan on Jan. 15, 2018, as the Wolverines' tight ends coach. After three years on the job, he was promoted to offensive line coach and co-offensive coordinator. He led the Michigan offensive line to win the Joe Moore Award as the best offensive line nationally in 2021 and 2022.

Earlier this season, Moore got his first chance to lead the Michigan Wolverines football team in an interim capacity against Bowling Green, while coach Jim Harbaugh was on suspension for recruiting violations then. His win last weekend against Penn State was credited to Harbaugh. But Moore can record another victory in his head coaching record today.