Who is Stetson Bennett's brother, Luke Bennett? Meet the Georgia Bulldogs WR set to carry on the Bennett legacy

Before getting drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in 2023, quarterback Stetson Bennett conquered college football with the Georgia Bulldogs by winning consecutive national championships. But he did not leave Georgia without an heir. His younger brother, Luke Bennett, remains at the school to keep alive the family legacy.

Spotlight on the Bennett family

The family legacy of the Bennetts in Georgia did not start with Stetson. The parents of the football duo, Stetson Bennett III and Denise, met each other while they were students at the University of Georgia's College of Pharmacy.

The younger Stetson played football for Pierce County High School, where he was instrumental in the school’s three consecutive berths at the state playoff. He garnered 3,724 throwing yards, ran for 500 yards and scored 40 touchdowns in his senior season.

Impressive as his high school record was, he had an unimpressive two-star rating as a quarterback prospect and was only recruited by Middle Tennessee State. He, however, preferred to enroll at Georgia as a walk-on. His hopes of getting a shot at the starting spot got dimmed when five-star-rated Justin Fields signed with the school.

He transferred to Jones College to get playing time. It turned out to be just what he needed as he played in 12 games, throwing for 1,840 yards and 16 touchdowns. Naturally, his stock increased and he returned to Georgia, where he was destined to play an important part in the Bulldogs’ consecutive national championships.

Luke is like his brother in a lot of ways. He also attended Pierce County High. Similarly, he is joining the Bulldogs as a walk-on. As it stands, he does not have an on-field appearance for Georgia yet. But he can repeat the same grass-to-grace story we all saw his brother pull off at the same school.

Luke described the opportunity to be on the same team as his older brother as the motivating factor for his choice to play at Georgia.

“Stet just coming back for one more year," Luke Bennett said. "That’s something that I’d never be able to get back: this year to play with him. So, I took the shot when it was handed to me.”

