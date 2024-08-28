Who is the Texas Longhorns' head coach? Records, notable achievements and more

The Texas Longhorns are one of the top football programs in the country. The Longhorns have been consistent national championship contenders and have had a history of success.

As we look forward to another immersive CFB season, let's spotlight the current head coach of the Longhorns' football team.

Who is the Texas Longhorns' head coach?

Steve Sarkisian coaches the Texas Longhorns. He's in his 24th year of coaching and 11th as a head coach (fourth with the Longhorns).

Sarkisian has seen steady improvements since he took the job in Texas, turning the team from also-rans to one of the most feared programs in college football. The Texas Longhorns job is Sarkisian's third as a head coach, after stints with the Washington Huskies and the USC Trojans.

What are Steve Sarkisian's record and achievements at Texas?

Steve Sarkisian began coaching the Texas Longhorns after a stint as Alabama's offensive coordinator. Since then, he has compiled a 25-14 record.

The Longhorns finished their 2021 season (first with Sarkisian at the helm) with a 5-7 record. They improved to 8-5 in 2022 before breaking the mold and ending 2023 with a 12-2 record, Big 12 Title, No. 3 final ranking and CFP semifinal spot.

His notable achievements include the 2023 Big 12 Championship and the 2023 AP Big 12 Coach of the Year Award.

What to expect from Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns in 2024?

Steve Sarkisian enjoyed an impressive 2023, surpassing preseason expectations, and leading the Texas Longhorns to a College Football Playoffs semifinals spot. They lost just one game in the regular season and showed that they could compete with the best teams the collegiate level had to offer.

Steve Sarkisian will aim to take the Longhorns to even greater heights in 2024. The Longhorns start their year with a matchup against Colorado State. They face four ranked opponents in 2024: Michigan Wolverines, Oklahoma University Sooners, the Georgia Bulldogs and Texas A&M Aggies.

It will be tough to repeat their 2023 12-2 record this season, but one thing's for sure, Steve Sarkisian will motivate his players to leave it all out there on the gridiron.

