Who are the Texas State-Rice announcers today on ESPN? All about the First Responder Bowl game's coverage team

The stage is set for the 2023 edition of the First Responder Bowl, and it will be featuring Texas State vs Rice. The game presents a unique dynamic with the seasoned Bowl veterans Rice Owls facing off against the Texas State Bobcats, who find themselves in uncharted territory for the first time in program history.

Texas State, having moved to the FBS, earned its inaugural bowl game appearance after multiple Bowl-eligible seasons. This year, they secured their invitation, notably kickstarting the season with a significant upset victory against the Baylor Bears. Concluding with a 4-4 conference record, placed second in their division, and an overall 7-5 win-loss slate, the Bobcats have shown they deserve to be in this year's First Responder Bowl.

As for Rice, they're making their second straight bowl appearance. They will look to avenge last year's defeat in the Lending Tree Bowl, with a victory this year being a capper for their first winning season since 2014 (when they won the Hawaii Bowl). Finishing the regular season with a 6-6 record, the Owls expectedly got destroyed by Texas in their opener but rebounded well for the rest of the season to get their invite.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Who are the First Responder Bowl announcers today?

The broadcast for the Texas State vs Rice clash will be led by Dave Neal, Aaron Murray, and Morgan Uber. The voices on Bowl Season radio will be Brian Estridge, Justin Fuente, and Chris Mycoskie.

What time is the First Responder Bowl game Today?

The First Responder Bowl is set for a 5:30 p.m. ET kickoff.

What to expect in the Texas State vs Rice game today?

Do not be fooled by the Texas State Bobcats not being a household CFB name. They can score against anyone, and they can do it in bunches. The Bobcats come into the bowl, boasting one of the highest-scoring offenses nationwide. They're averaging 36 points per game on a passing and rushing attack that's both within the top 40, something that Rice cannot afford to sleep on.

However, despite their offensive prowess, the Bobcats are a sub-par defensive team. They allow opponents a massive 33.8 points per game, which is something the Owls can exploit. Furthermore, a seasoned Bowl-veteran team like Rice has a potent passing game that could poke even larger holes in the Bobcats' defense.

Speaking of Rice, they showcase one of the nation's most pass-heavy attacks, ranking 11th in pass-play percentage. They also rank well in terms of completion rate (43rd), passing yards per game (35th), and passes per game (29th). Since they're facing an almost non-existent defense, they can just pick things apart for Texas State and make it a nightmare to defend them in the air.

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season