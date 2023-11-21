Who is Tulane's incoming AD, David Harris? What we know about Troy Dannen's replacement

Tulane is reportedly poised to sign Northern Iowa's David Harris as the school's next athletic director. The news was reported first by ESPN's Pete Thamel on Monday.

Harris is expected to fill the vacancy at Tulane after Troy Dannen left the Green Wave to take over the athletics department at the University of Washington in October.

Notably, Tulane had hired Dannen from Northern Iowa in Dec. 2015 and he spent eight years with the Green Wave. He will lead the Washington Huskies into their debut season in the Big Ten next year.

All we know about David Harris

David Harris is a Baton Rouge native. He earned his Bachelor of Business Administration degree in 1993 and completed his MBA in 1995 from the University of Mississippi. He has served as the athletics director at the University of Northern Iowa since 2016.

Harris has also worked for the athletic departments at Wisconsin and Ole Miss. He is currently a part of the 40-member Division I Council and brings significant football experience at Tulane.

According to reports, Harris has also been selected as the chair of the NCAA Women's Basketball Oversight Committee for 2023-24.

As per his Twitter bio, Harris is married and has kids. He is also a member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc.

How has Tulane fared in the 2023 college football season?

Under head coach Willie Fritz, Tulane has had an exceptional run in the 2023 college football season. The Green Wave is currently leading the American Athletic Conference with a 10-1 overall record (7-0 in the conference).

Tulane is currently on a nine-game win streak and will play its final regular season game against the UTSA Roadrunners on Friday, Nov. 24. A win for the Green Wave will clinch them a spot in the AAC title game.