Who are Tyler Buchner's parents, Todd and Audrey? All we know about family and personal life of Alabama QB

Alabama quarterback Tyler Buchner is reported to start today as the Crimson Tide faces South Florida. Buchner, who transferred from Notre Dame during the offseason, will replace Jalen Milroe in the Crimson Tide lineup today.

Away from football, a lot of fans have been curious about Buchner’s background, asking questions like, who are Tyler Buchner’s parents? We address this question in this article.

Tyler was born to Todd and Audrey Buchner on Nov. 7, 2002, in Evanston, Illinois. They have played no small part in his career development and growth. Let's learn more about them.

More about Tyler Buchner’s parents

Todd and his wife Audrey are residents of Rancho Santa Fe, California. Todd is an investor and serves as a managing partner with BxC Partners. He also has affiliations with Spellman Performance and enTrust Wealth Advisors.

He graduated from Colgate University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in government and political science. He pursued his MBA in Finance from the University of Denver’s Daniels College of Business.

Todd is involved in charity activities and serves as an executive board member with Starlings Volleyball U.S.A. The organization helps at-risk girls by providing them with volleyball training. He is also a member of the Rancho Santa Fe school board.

Audrey is a graduate of Yale University, where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in Ethics, Politics, and Economics. She is a volunteer member of the Rancho Santa Fe School Education Foundation Board and a member of the board of the La Jolla Knights Booster Group, a group dedicated to supporting sports programs at The Bishop’s School.

Tyler’s parents’ interest in sports is quite obvious and it is therefore no surprise that he gets so much support from them in his career. Apart from being involved in sports administration and charity, Todd was an active football player. During his days at Colgate University, he played in the school’s football program as a fullback.

Having a rich and supportive background has impacted Tyler’s playing career immensely. He began his college career at Notre Dame in 2021 as a backup to quarterback, Jack Coan. He competed with Drew Pyne for the starting spot in 2022 before a shoulder injury ruled him out of action.

Finally handed the opportunity to start for the Crimson Tide today, Tyler’s parents will be rooting for their boy to excel and retain the spot.