Who is UCLA's Pierce Clarkson? Nico Iamaleava backup QB suspended over alleged felony charge

Former Louisville Cardinals quarterback Pierce Clarkson has deputized for controversial quarterback Nico Iamaleava for the UCLA Bruins this season. According to ESPN, Clarkson was arrested by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on an unspecified felony charge on Friday.According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, bail for the former Cardinals quarterback was set at $30,000 and his first appearance in court will be on Oct. 3. In a statement released by the Bruins after his arrest, Clarkson has been suspended indefinitely from the team.“We are aware of the charges against Pierce Clarkson,&quot; the statement said. &quot;He has been indefinitely suspended from all team activity pending the outcome of the legal process. This situation will be evaluated by the UCLA Office of Student Conduct and any further action taken will be in accordance with that evaluation and University policy.&quot; Who is Pierce Clarkson?The twenty-one-year-old Pierce Clarkson is the son of famous quarterback trainer Steve Clarkson, who has tutored renowned QBs like Matt Leinart and Tim Tebow in the past.The younger Clarkson starred for St. John Bosco High School in California, leading them to the 2022 Southern Section Division 1 championship. Clarkson finished his high school career with 3,319 yards on 181-of-290 passing, resulting in 42 touchdowns, while adding 676 rushing yards, resulting in nine touchdowns.According to ESPN, Clarkson was a four-star prospect in the class of 2023 and he committed to the Louisville Cardinals in 2023, where he attempted six passes (18 yards) while rushing for nine yards on five carries.He joined the Ole Miss Rebels in January via the transfer portal before moving to coach DeShaun Foster's UCLA Bruins in May. Before the Bruins' season-opening game against the Utes, Foster praised Clarkson for his efforts in fighting for the QB2 position with Luke Duncan behind Nico Iamaleava.“It’s still up for grabs. I don’t want to say that someone has taken a step forward,” Foster said of the backup quarterback position last month. “But I think Luke (Duncan) is trying to take advantage of his opportunity, and I would say Pierce is doing the same thing. They’re just trying to find a way to really grab it and just run with it.”In the Bruins' two losses to the Utah Utes and the UNLV Rebels, Pierce Clarkson has not played a single down, with Nico Iamaleava shouldering the offensive burden in the team's tough start to the season.