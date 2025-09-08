  • home icon
  • College Football
  • Who is UCLA's Pierce Clarkson? Nico Iamaleava backup QB suspended over alleged felony charge

Who is UCLA's Pierce Clarkson? Nico Iamaleava backup QB suspended over alleged felony charge

By Cabral Opiyo
Published Sep 08, 2025 17:49 GMT
UCLA QBs Pierce Clarkson and Nico Iamaleava
UCLA QBs Pierce Clarkson and Nico Iamaleava (Credits: IMAGN)

Former Louisville Cardinals quarterback Pierce Clarkson has deputized for controversial quarterback Nico Iamaleava for the UCLA Bruins this season. According to ESPN, Clarkson was arrested by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on an unspecified felony charge on Friday.

Ad

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, bail for the former Cardinals quarterback was set at $30,000 and his first appearance in court will be on Oct. 3. In a statement released by the Bruins after his arrest, Clarkson has been suspended indefinitely from the team.

“We are aware of the charges against Pierce Clarkson," the statement said. "He has been indefinitely suspended from all team activity pending the outcome of the legal process. This situation will be evaluated by the UCLA Office of Student Conduct and any further action taken will be in accordance with that evaluation and University policy."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Who is Pierce Clarkson?

The twenty-one-year-old Pierce Clarkson is the son of famous quarterback trainer Steve Clarkson, who has tutored renowned QBs like Matt Leinart and Tim Tebow in the past.

The younger Clarkson starred for St. John Bosco High School in California, leading them to the 2022 Southern Section Division 1 championship. Clarkson finished his high school career with 3,319 yards on 181-of-290 passing, resulting in 42 touchdowns, while adding 676 rushing yards, resulting in nine touchdowns.

Ad

According to ESPN, Clarkson was a four-star prospect in the class of 2023 and he committed to the Louisville Cardinals in 2023, where he attempted six passes (18 yards) while rushing for nine yards on five carries.

He joined the Ole Miss Rebels in January via the transfer portal before moving to coach DeShaun Foster's UCLA Bruins in May. Before the Bruins' season-opening game against the Utes, Foster praised Clarkson for his efforts in fighting for the QB2 position with Luke Duncan behind Nico Iamaleava.

Ad
“It’s still up for grabs. I don’t want to say that someone has taken a step forward,” Foster said of the backup quarterback position last month. “But I think Luke (Duncan) is trying to take advantage of his opportunity, and I would say Pierce is doing the same thing. They’re just trying to find a way to really grab it and just run with it.”

In the Bruins' two losses to the Utah Utes and the UNLV Rebels, Pierce Clarkson has not played a single down, with Nico Iamaleava shouldering the offensive burden in the team's tough start to the season.

About the author
Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.

As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.

Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.

UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.

In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football.

Know More
Edited by nagpaltusharn25
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications