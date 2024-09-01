Who are the USC-LSU game announcers today on ABC? All you need to know about Week 1 game’s coverage team

The No. 13 LSU Tigers will begin their 2024 college football season by squaring off the No. 23 USC Trojans on Sunday. The highly-anticipated game will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Fans can watch the USC vs. LSU game live on ABC, while ESPN+ will provide the livestream.

USC-LSU football game announcers today

Rece Davis and Kirk Herbstreit will call the USC vs. LSU Week 1 game on ABC. Davis will serve as the play-by-play commentator, while Herbstreit will provide the analysis. Holly Rowe will be the sideline reporter for the contest.

What time is USC vs. LSU today?

The USC vs. LSU game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Date: Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024

Live stream: FuboTV and DAZN

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC, ESPN+

Venue: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

Who are the starting QBs for USC and LSU today?

USC has named Miller Moss as its starting quarterback for the Week 1 game against LSU. Moss is in his senior year with the Trojans, having joined the team in 2021. He served as Caleb Williams' backup in the 2023 season.

Meanwhile, the LSU Tigers will start senior quarterback Garrett Nussmeier against USC on Sunday. He played seven games for the team last year as Jayden Daniels' backup and recorded 591 passing yards, four touchdowns and one interception.

LSU schedule for the 2024 season

Here's a look at LSU's schedule for the 2024 college football season:

Sept. 1: vs. USC

Sept. 7: vs. Nicholls

Sept. 14: at South Carolina

Sept. 21: vs. UCLA

Sept. 28: vs. South Alabama

Oct. 5: BYE

Oct. 12: vs. Ole Miss

Oct. 19: at Arkansas

Oct. 26: at Texas A&M

Nov. 2: BYE

Nov. 9: vs. Alabama

Nov. 16: at Florida

Nov. 23: vs. Vanderbilt

Nov. 30: at Oklahoma

USC schedule for the 2024 season

Here's a look at USC's schedule for the 2024 college football season:

Sept. 1: vs. LSU

Sept. 7: vs. Utah State

Sept. 14: BYE

Sept. 21: at Michigan

Sept. 28: vs. Wisconsin

Oct. 5: at Minnesota

Oct. 12: vs. Penn State

Oct. 19: at Maryland

Oct. 25: vs. Rutgers

Nov. 2: at Washington

Nov. 9: BYE

Nov. 16: vs. Nebraska

Nov. 23: at UCLA

Nov. 30: vs. Notre Dame

