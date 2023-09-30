Who is the USC Trojans' starting QB today? Exploring Trojans' QB depth chart ahead of Week 5 game against Colorado

The USC Trojans are 4-0 this season ahead of Week 5. They are up against a potential dark horse for the Pac-12 championship title, the Colorado Buffaloes. Although the Trojans are the favorites, Lincoln Riley knows better than anyone else not to underestimate any team, much so a team coached by the legendary Deion Sanders.

Riley's success at USC has been built upon his dependable star quarterback, Caleb Williams. Williams, who won the coveted Heisman Trophy in his first season at USC, sets the pace for the Trojans' offense.

Will the coach trust Williams again today as he goes head-to-head with Coach Prime?

Who will be the USC Trojans' starting quarterback today?

The USC Trojans' starting quarterback for today's matchup with the Colorado Buffaloes is Caleb Williams. Lincoln Riley is not known for taking a lot of risky gambles. And that's what excluding Williams from his starting lineup would have been. Especially as the star quarterback is not injured.

We are set to witness an interesting quarterback battle between the USC Trojans and the Buffaloes today. The Buffaloes' offense will be led by Heisman Trophy hopeful Shedeur Sanders. The quarterback was quite instrumental to Colorado's incredible form at the start of the season.

The young Sanders has 169 pass attempts, of which he completed 130 for 1,410 yards and 11 touchdowns. Williams has fewer pass attempts but has been more clinical. For his 101 attempts, he's completed 75 for 1,200 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Much about the game will be decided based on the performance of these two quarterbacks. But behind them, how strong is the quarterback depth chart of their respective teams?

Williams is being supported by backup quarterbacks Miller Moss and Malachi Nelson. Moss, a redshirt sophomore, has thrown for 309 yards and one touchdown this season. If push comes to shove, Moss can be a decent replacement for Williams at quarterback.

However, against an opponent like Colorado, the pressure of the game can be overwhelming.

The Colorado Buffaloes have a less impressive quarterback depth chart, with freshman Ryan Staub as Shedeur's major backup. Staub has only attempted two throws this season, completing just one for three yards. Staub at quarterback against the USC Trojans is not a scenario most Colorado fans will fancy imagining. But it can't completely be ruled out.

Ultimately, whichever team comes out top today, the quarterbacks will have a say in the outcome.