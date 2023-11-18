Who are the Wake Forest-Notre Dame announcers today on NBC/Peacock? All about CFB Week 12 game's coverage team

Week 12's incredibly packed schedule for November 18 continues with this clash featuring Wake Forest vs Notre Dame. These two teams' fortunes couldn't have been more different this year, with one currently topping their conference, and another being a bottom feeder once more.

Star quarterback Sam Hartman is once again instrumental in the overall success of the Fighting Irish this season. Hartman has led his team to a great 7-3 record, which is more than enough to help them top the Independents conference. His numbers this year also saw him become his school's all-time leader in passing yardage--an elite statistic no matter how one looks at it.

As for Wake Forest, they're not exactly out of it yet. Despite being at the bottom half of the Atlantic Coast, they can still qualify for a Bowl game if they beat Notre Dame. Another thing that could come into play here is a lack of familiarity: these two teams haven't met since 2018. That game wasn't even close for the Demon Deacons, who lost big, 56-27.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Wake Forest vs. Notre Dame game announcers

The game announcers for the game on NBC/Peacock will be Jac Collinsworth (play-by-play), Jason Garrett (analyst), and sideline reporter Zora Stephenson.

What time is the Wake Forest vs. Notre Dame game today?

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons will clash against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at 3:30 PM ET.

What to expect in the Wake Forest vs. Notre Dame game?

For the Demon Deacons to have a decent shot, they'll need to go back to when they had their 3-0 start. They were scoring 33.3 PPG during those three games. But since they started playing ACC opponents, their scoring has dipped significantly more than double, as they're now averaging just above 15 PPG in their last seven (via WinnersAndWhiners).

But that will be quite hard to do against Notre Dame's defense. The Fighting Irish are within the top 20 in opp points per game, yards per game, points per play, and yards per play.

Expect Notre Dame to basically swarm everything Wake Forest tries on the offensive end and make life hell for their quarterbacks. The Demon Deacons are a measly 130th in QB sacked% as well, so there's another massive black eye for them.