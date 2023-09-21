Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Warren Sapp has been in a couple of marriages in his lifetime, and the most notable one was with Jamiko Vaughn. Sapp married Vaughn in a highly publicized marriage in the late 90s while he was still playing for the Buccaneers. Vaughn filed for divorce in 2007 after allegedly discovering Warren's repeated infidelity in their marriage. Subsequently, the couple's divorce was granted, ending their nine-year relationship. They had two children: Mercedes, who was born in 1998, and Warren Sapp II, who was born in 2000.

Who is Warren Sapp's ex-wife, Jamiko Vaughn?

Jamiko Vaughn is famous for being the former wife of Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Sapp. Vaughn and Sapp tied the knot during a Pro Bowl celebration in Hawaii in 1998 and remained happily together for a number of years before their eventual separation.

Not much is known of Vaughn's personal life as she maintains her privacy. She also didn’t reveal much about her personal background to the public during her years of marriage to Warren Sapp. This despite the fact that the latter was overwhelmingly popular for his exploits on the Gridiron then.

Vaughn's marriage to Sapp ended in 2007 and she moved into a luxurious mansion owned by Sapp, which is situated in Windermere, Florida. She lived there with her two children whom she was granted custody of after the divorce with a monthly child support of $13,186 each.

However, they left the house in 2012 after it was auctioned off to finance her former husband's debt. Nonetheless, she and her kids remain in Windermere, securing a new apartment instead. Vaughn notably filed a lawsuit against Sapp in 2015, claiming he owed her $3,104,207.20 in 'domestic support obligation'.

New coaching role at Colorado for Sapp

Over the years, Warren Sapp has never hidden his intention to become a coach in the world of football, whether at the collegiate or professional level. This has been the Super Bowl winner's goal since leaving the NFL Network as an analyst in 2015 unceremoniously.

Finally, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle is getting a shot at coaching in the realm of college football. He announced on a recent episode of The Rich Eisen Show that he will be joining Deion Sanders' coaching staff at Colorado ahead of the 2024 season.

This is an unlikely return to football for Sapp following a series of scandals and controversies in the past. From domestic violence to bankruptcy, down the divorces, the football legend has been through a lot in his personal life over the years.