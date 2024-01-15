Who will be the Alabama Crimson Tide's next defensive coordinator? Top 5 candidates for the position

Kalen DeBoer has been named the coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide following the retirement of legendary coach Nick Saban.

DeBoer will have one of the toughest jobs in football when it comes to replacing, arguably, the greatest college football coach of all time. DeBoer's work has already begun, as he will need to build both the roster and coaching staff.

While offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb will reportedly follow DeBoer from the Washington Huskies to the Crimson Tide, there has been no news regarding the defensive coordinator position.

Furthermore, Kevin Steele, Alabama's defensive coordinator from the 2023 season, retired days before Saban, meaning that he will not be back with the program. Here's a look at five candidates to replace Steele below.

Top five Alabama Crimson Tide defensive coordinator candidates

#1 Glenn Schumann

While many expected him to receive a head coaching opportunity, Glenn Schumann remained in place as the Georgia Bulldogs defensive coordinator.

Schumann, who began his coaching career with the Alabama Crimson Tide during his time as a student at the university, has won six combined titles with the two programs.

He has, however, been overlooked as a head coaching candidate, which could be due to Kirby Smart's defensive prowess. Joining an offensive minded head coach like Kalen DeBoer, with a hefty pay raise, could be enough to convince Schumann to make the move back to Alabama.

#2 Chuck Morrell

Chuck Morrell has been on Kalen DeBoer's staff for each of his 116 games in nine seasons as a head coach.

The newly hired Alabama Crimson Tide coach has not been shy about his trust in Morrell and how he has relied on him in the past. So, it will not be a surprise to see the two pair up once again.

#3 William Inge

William Inge has spent the last four seasons serving on Kalen DeBoer's staff. After serving as the defensive coordinator with the Fresno State Bulldogs for two seasons, he has been the co-defensive coordinator, along with Chuck Morrell, and associate head coach of the Washington Huskies for the last two seasons.

If Morrell joins DeBoer's staff, it won't be a surprise to see him and Inge come as a package deal.

#4 Zach Arnett

Zach Arnett is the one option listed without ties to Kalen DeBoer or the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Nevertheless, he's considered one of the best defensive coaches available and has experience as a head coach in the SEC. Alabama could look to bring him aboard to help ease DeBoer into the conference.

#5 Charlie Strong

Charlie Strong has plenty of experience as a head coach and is already on the Alabama Crimson Tide staff, having served as a defensive analyst in 2023. He could receive an opportunity to lead the defense if the program wants a veteran leader on that side of the ball.