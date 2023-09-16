Who will be Alabama's starting QB today? Exploring Crimson Tide's QB depth chart ahead of Week 3 game vs. USF

Alabama Crimson Tide will look to return to winning ways when they face South Florida in their Week 3 fixture after a disappointing loss to Texas last week. The team will continue its quest to return to the College Football National Championship this season after missing out in 2022.

Prior to the start of the season, there was uncertainty about the Alabama offense, especially regarding the starting quarterback role. Jalen Milroe has been the first choice for the Crimson Tide in the two games played so far. However, that is now expected to change in Week 3.

Who is expected to bag the starting quarterback job today?

Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner will have the opportunity to start for Alabama when they face South Carolina later today, becoming the second QB for the Crimson Tide this season. This development was first reported by John Talty of 247 Sports on Friday.

Buchner followed offensive coordinator Tommy Rees to Tuscaloosa during the offseason after an uneventful two-season stint at Notre Dame. He was named the Fighting Irish starting quarterback in 2022, but played only three games before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury.

Nick Saban had earlier said that the starting quarterback competition would remain open through the course of the season as none of the three options could convincingly lay claim to it. Speaking on Monday, Saban spoke about Buchner's improvement in practice and his increased confidence:

“Well he played really well in the last scrimmage and he’s done well in practice,” head coach Nick Saban said. “So, we feel really good about sort of how he’s continued to improve and develop and the confidence in what he’s doing. And (having) a good feeling around the teammates and receivers and all that type of thing.”

Alabama's Quarterback depth chart

Alabama currently have three quarterbacks on their main roster for the 2023 college football season. However, it's been a difficult task for the Crimson Tide to replace Bryce Young in the starting role for the season.

Jalen Milroe was the backup quarterback in 2022 and was able to play in eight games, starting only one. He also made four substitute appearances in his freshman year in 2021. Former five-star prospect Ty Simpson also made four appearances as a freshman in 2022. Tyler Buchner transferred from Notre Dame to complete the pack.

Notably, all three quarterbacks made an appearance during the Crimson Tide season opener against Middle Tennessee, with all of them scoring a rushing touchdown each.