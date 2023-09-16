Who will be Colorado's starting QB? Exploring Buffaloes' QB depth chart ahead of Week 3 game vs. Colorado State

Colorado hopes to continue with their winning ways when they face their in-state rival Colorado State in the Rocky Mountain Showdown. Deion Sanders' Buffaloes have won their first two games of the season against all odds and look to add another victory to their name on Saturday.

Coach Prime was hired by Colorado to oversee the resurgence of the football program following an abysmal 1-11 season in 2022. The expectations bore fruit after the program staged an upset against TCU in their season opener and saw off long-term rival Nebraska in Week 2.

Who will be Colorado's starting QB today?

Shedeur Sanders is expected to continue at quarterback for the Buffaloes when they face the Colorado State Rams. The Jackson State transfer has been impressive in the team's first two games of the season and will look to continue his form in the Rocky Mountain Showdown.

The quarterback has so far thrown for 903 yards and six touchdowns for the Buffaloes this season, entering the Heisman Trophy conversation. He broke Colorado's passing yard record in his first game for the program against TCU, throwing for 510 yards and touchdowns.

Playing his freshman and sophomore seasons under the guidance of his father, Deion Sanders, Shedeur is one of the many Jackson State players who have chosen to follow him to Colorado. He is already taking the Football Bowl Subdivision by storm.

During his two seasons at Jackson State, Shedeur amassed impressive statistics, throwing for 6,963 yards and 70 touchdowns in 24 games while maintaining a completion rate of 68%. His performance played a pivotal role in the Tigers securing back-to-back Southwestern Athletic Conference championship victories in 2021 and 2022.

Colorado quarterback depth chart

Colorado has three quarterbacks on their main roster for the 2023 college football season after the massive overhaul since Deion took over the helm of affairs. Although Shedeur leads the offense, he has two others deputizing him in the role.

Freshman Ryan Staub started his college career at Colorado this season. The former three-star recruit was the No. 45 quarterback and 705th player nationally according to 247 Sports. He hopes to make his mark in the football program.

Gavin Kuld also joined the Buffaloes as a walk-on during the offseason. The quarterback has had a journeyman career in college football, last playing for Northeastern Oklahoma A&M. He also hopes to make an impact at the program.