Who will be Duke's starting QB today for Birmingham Bowl?

The Birmingham Bowl will feature a matchup between the Duke Blue Devils and the Troy Trojans on Saturday. The most intriguing aspect of this game is who will start as the quarterback for Duke. Riley Leonard, who was the regular starter, transferred to Notre Dame and is not eligible to play.

The Blue Devils haven't had the luxury of playing their QB1 in all games. Leonard played only seven games for the team in the regular season due to an ankle injury. Here is what we know about the QB taking his place in the Birmingham Bowl.

Who will be the starting QB for Duke today?

The Duke Blue Devils will turn to freshman Grayson Loftis as their starting QB in the Birmingham Bowl. Loftis was already doing the job in the absence of Riley Leonard and is expected to continue that for the postseason game.

Loftis has thrown for 823 passing yards this season and scored eight touchdowns. He has been efficient in running the offense and will be a key to Duke’s chances against the Troy Trojans on Saturday.

Duke QB depth chart

Grayson Loftis of the Duke Blue Devils

After Riley Leonard transferred out, Grayson Loftis is the new starting quarterback for the Blue Devils. The only other option on the QB depth chart is freshman Henry Belin IV, who has played in four games this season. Duke does not have any more quarterbacks on the roster.

So, while Loftis will probably start for the Blue Devils against the Trojans, Belin would be his backup. Belin has thrown for 232 passing yards and scored three passing touchdowns. He also has 28 rushing yards and one touchdown on foot. So, he has been an able backup whenever he has a chance throughout the regular season.

List of QBs played for Duke this season

The Blue Devils have used three quarterbacks this season, with Riley Leonard being the primary go-to weapon. When Leonard wasn't available due to injury, the Duke coaching staff trusted Grayson Loftis and Henry Belin IV for the job.

The Blue Devils finished the regular season with a 7-5 overall record. They were the eighth-best team in the Atlantic Coast Conference this season, with a par 4-4 conference record. Can they finish on a high by winning the Birmingham Bowl on Saturday?

