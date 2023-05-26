The Georgia Bulldogs football program has established a winning culture and will accept nothing less. The two-time defending national champions must replace many high-level prospects, but the question on everyone's minds is: who will replace Stetson Bennett at quarterback?

Stetson Bennett evolved throughout his Georgia career from a game manager to a playmaker. The Georgia coaching staff will gladly take the former in 2023. Georgia has enough talent on both sides of the ball to repeat, but they can't afford a lapse at the most important position on the field.

Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff, and Gunner Stockton will compete for the job. All three were coveted out of high school, making the battle all the more fascinating. Only one quarterback will win the role. Who will be the face of the Georgia Bulldogs offense in 2023?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What does the Georgia QB depth chart look like for 2023?

Georgia v Vanderbilt

Replacing quarterback Stetson Bennett will be no small task. Luckily for Bulldogs fans, Georgia has talented options fighting for QB1. Carson Beck has the lead in the three-way race, but it's only a slight advantage.

Georgia enters the 2023 season under the microscope following back-to-back championships. The Bulldogs coaching staff expects error-free football, so if Beck begins to struggle, especially with turnovers, they could make a move if they feel it justifiable.

Factors influencing the starting QB decision

Georgia Spring Game

Georgia knows it has as much talent as any team in the country. The quarterback isn't asked to win games, he is asked not to lose them. The term 'game manager' is thrown around, for good reason, in this case.

With offensive coordinator Todd Monken off to the NFL, familiarity with the new offense will be paramount. The quarterback who plays error-free football will have the upper hand on claiming the job long-term.

Carson Beck: Stats and strengths

In mop-up duty, Carson Beck looked the part in 2022. Beck completed 26 of 35 for 310 yards, four touchdowns, and zero interceptions for an impressive quarterback rating of 186.4.

Beck is the type of quarterback the coaching staff falls in love with. He is savvy and plays the game with anticipation. He is strong with play-action passing and manipulating the defense and throws the ball on time and accurately.

Which QB candidate's playing style fits best with the offensive system?

Georgia v Missouri

All three quarterbacks have similar playing styles. No one stands out with a wow factor like superior arm strength. They all play with anticipation and prioritize accuracy; you can see why Georgia recruited these three.

With Mike Bobo now calling plays, there is a bit of uncertainty about what the Georgia offense will prioritize. If the 2023 version is a facsimile of what we have seen recently, ball placement and taking what the defense gives you will be among the highest priorities.

Who will Georgia start at QB for 2023?

Carson Beck will be the Bulldogs starter to begin the season. Beck is more experienced in the offense, the coaching staff is comfortable with him, and we have seen him play well, albeit in glimpses.

However, Beck must play well to keep the gig. Georgia expects greatness, and if it doesn't find it under center in 2023, the occupant of the position will be obliged to keep the seat warm for 2024 recruit Dylan Raiola.

Poll : 0 votes