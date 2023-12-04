Who will Georgia play in bowl game? Exploring 2x national champs' postseason schedule after playoff snub

Georgia had an awful ending to their 2023 college football season. They unexpectedly missed out on the College Football Playoff despite leading the ranking until the last week of the regular season. The Bulldogs won’t have a chance to retain the national title this season.

A SEC Championship game loss to Alabama on Saturday ruined the Bulldogs’ season. Kirby Smart and his team now have to settle for a New Year’s Six bowl game.

Who will Georgia play in a bowl game?

With the chance to retain the national championship gone down the drain, Georgia will play the Orange Bowl this season. Seeded as the No. 6, the two-time defending national champion Bulldogs will face No. 5 Florida State in the New Year’s Six Bowl game.

The Seminoles, despite being undefeated and winning the Atlantic Coast Conference, have also missed out on the College Football Playoff. This has pretty much created some controversy in the college football world since the CFP Selection Committee announced the ranking.

Who goes to the Orange Bowl each year?

The Atlantic Coast Conference currently has a 12-year contractual agreement with the Orange Bowl from 2014 to 2025. In years when the Orange Bowl is not designated as a semifinal host for the playoffs, if the ACC champion qualifies for the playoffs, the next-highest-ranked ACC team will secure a spot in the Orange Bowl.

Regarding the secondary tie-ins, the SEC and the Big Ten Conference are guaranteed three appearances each. On the other hand, Notre Dame can potentially participate in a maximum of two games but is not assured any appearances in the Orange Bowl.

When is Orange Bowl 2023?

The 2023 edition of the Orange Bowl is set to take place on December 30, 2023, at 4 p.m. ET at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Who has Georgia played in bowl games in the last five years?

2022: Peach Bowl vs. Ohio State (42-41)

2021: Orange Bowl vs. Michigan (34-11)

2020: Peach Bowl vs. Cincinnati (24-21)

2019: Sugar Bowl vs. Baylor (26-14)

2018: Sugar Bowl vs. Texas (21-28)