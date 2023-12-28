Who will be Louisville's starting QB for Holiday Bowl? Exploring Cardinals' QB Depth chart ahead of USC matchup

The 15th-ranked Louisville Cardinals are getting ready to square off against the USC Trojans in the Holiday Bowl on Wednesday night under interesting circumstances. There are going to be a lot of players sitting out, whether it be for injuries, the NCAA transfer portal or players opting out.

With USC quarterback Caleb Williams sitting out, what about the Louisville Cardinals? Let's take a deeper dive into who the Cardinals (10-3) will have under center for the game.

Who will be Louisville's starting QB for the Holiday Bowl?

The Louisville Cardinals will start Jack Plummer against the USC Trojans (7-5) in the Holiday Bowl.

The senior quarterback played well throughout the season, going 235 of 370 (63.5%) for 3,063 yards with 21 touchdowns to 12 interceptions. While he is not known as a threat in the running game, he has 91 rushing attempts for 28 yards (0.3 yards per carry) with a touchdown.

This is going to be a massive boost as the USC Trojans defense is not known for getting stops. The Cardinals passing offense was decent as they finished the regular season 53rd in the nation with 244.0 passing yards per game.

Louisville Cardinals' QB depth chart

The Louisville Cardinals' quarterback depth chart has five different players. Below is their depth chart for the game.

Jack Plummer Brock Dormann Harrison Bailey Evan Conley Pierce Clarkson

While it's expected that Jack Plummer will play the entirety of the game in his final college football game. all five quarterbacks have had at least one pass attempt this season. The backup quarterbacks have combined to go 10 of 13 for 109 yards with one touchdown and zero interceptions.

Brock Dormann has been a solid player in his three seasons. He is 84 of 149 (56.4%) for 1,042 yards with four touchdowns and six interceptions.

The Louisville Cardinals are 6.5-point favorites for the Holiday Bowl. That line has not changed much throughout the weeks as it opened at 7.5 points. This game is going to be interesting as Jack Plummer should have a lot of success against a weak USC Trojans defense.

