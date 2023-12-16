Who will be Oregon's starting QB in the Fiesta Bowl? Exploring the rumors of Bo Nix skipping the Bowl Game

Bo Nix had a brilliant season with Oregon in 2023, leading the program to a brilliant run in the regular season. The quarterback was undoubtedly one of the best players in college football this season, throwing for 4,145 yards and 40 touchdowns with just three interceptions.

Nix ended the season as one of the four finalists for the Heisman Trophy, showcasing his brilliance in 2023. Following the Pac-12 Championship game loss to Washington, there’ve been rumors the quarterback will not feature in the bowl game. Let’s take a look at who will start at quarterback for Oregon in the Fiesta Bowl.

Who will be Oregon’s starting QB in the Fiesta Bowl?

Following the loss to Washington in the Pac-12 Championship game, Bo Nix told the media he has no idea whether he will feature in the upcoming bowl game. This immediately created the possibility of the red-hot quarterback not featuring in the Fiesta Bowl against Liberty.

However, it appeared his sober mood after losing the championship game made him create some uncertainty. Bo Nix subsequently noted he would play for Oregon for one last time in the Fiesta Bowl. The quarterback disclosed his reasons in the Heisman Trophy press conference.

“I want another opportunity to play with my teammates. I want another opportunity to play for Oregon. After (the Pac-12 championship game), I don’t want to end the season like that. I want another opportunity to go out there and have a blast and go out there and have fun.”

Despite the rumors of skipping the bowl game, Nix is ready to get suited for the Ducks again. His two seasons in Eugene have been a blessing for his college career and have transformed him into one of the best players in the landscape, boosting his draft chances.

Who will backup Bo Nix in the Fiesta Bowl?

The arrival of Dillon Gabriel to Oregon has shaken up things in the team’s quarterback room. Three-year backup option Ty Thompson, who was expected to succeed Bo Nix, entered the transfer portal to continue his college football career elsewhere in the landscape.

This leaves Austin Novosad and walk-on Brock Thomas as the quarterback options. Novosad is the likely QB2 option for the Fiesta Bowl despite dealing with injuries this season. The team’s head coach, Dan Lanning, expressed his confidence in his fitness following the team’s first bowl practice on Friday.

