Who will be Oregon State’s starting QB today for the Sun Bowl? Exploring Beavers QB depth chart

The No. 21 Oregon State Beavers face the No. 15 Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Friday afternoon for the Sun Bowl. Neither side will count on their starting quarterback, as Sam Hartman has opted out for the Fighting Irish to focus on the NFL Draft and the Beavers’ DJ Uiagalelei has entered the transfer portal.

Suiting up for Oregon State will be signal-caller Ben Gulbranson, who was their starting quarterback in 2022. That year, the Beavers ended up with a 10-3 overall record (6-3 Pac-12), which allowed them to end as the No. 17 team in the nation. They won the Las Vegas Bowl convincingly that year, beating Florida 30-3. That’s better than what they achieved in 2023, with an 8-4 record (5-4 Pac-12) with Uiagalelei at the helm.

Who will be Oregon State’s starting QB today for the Sun Bowl?

Ben Gulbranson will be the starter on Friday’s clash with Notre Dame. Playing 10 games as the Beavers starter in 2022, he threw for 1455 yards with nine touchdown passes and five interceptions. He had a good completion percentage of 62.1%.

Oregon State’s QB depth chart

Ben Gulbranson- Sophomore R

Dom Montiel- Freshman R

Oregon State’s opt-outs Sun Bowl

DJ Uiagalelei, QB

Jake Overman, TE

Aidan Chiles, QB

Jermod McCory, CB

Easton Mascarenas-Arnold, LB

Akili Arnold, S

