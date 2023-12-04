Who will play in Orange Bowl 2023? Looking at latest college football playoff matchups

The two teams that will compete in the 2023 Orange Bowl were announced on Sunday when the college football playoff selection committee released its final rankings for the season.

It has been played in Miami since 1935, becoming one of the most prestigious bowls.

Who will play in the Orange Bowl?

This season's Bowl will pit the reigning national champions, the Georgia Bulldogs, who dropped from No. 1 in the CFP rankings to No. 6 against the undefeated ACC champions, the Florida State Seminoles.

FSU coach Mike Norvell got over the disappointment of missing out on the college football playoff spots and turned his attention to this matchup against Kirby Smart's team.

"I'm proud of the work we have put in and the players I have the privilege to coach," Norvell said in a statement. "We have one more opportunity to define this 2023 team in the Orange Bowl, and I believe in how our team will respond."

These two teams could both conceivably have made it into the college football playoff places in any other year, making this a high-octane and high-value matchup.

The Bulldogs have won six consecutive Bowl games and they won the matchup between the pair in the 2003 Sugar Bowl. They open as 13-point favorites for the clash against the Noles, according to BetMGM.

Who goes to the Orange Bowl each year?

The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) and the Orange Bowl have a running contractual agreement until 2025, whereby the conference's champions get to play in this game if they're not headed for the college football playoffs.

The next highest-ranking team gets the nod in such a case when the bowl is not a semifinal host. The opponent is picked from the Southeastern Conference (SEC) and Big Ten, with a maximum of three appearances each.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish can also appear in two games, although they are not guaranteed appearances.

When is Orange Bowl 2023?

The 2023 version will be held on December 30, 2023, at 4 p.m. ET at the Hard Rock Stadium (Miami).