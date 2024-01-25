Who is Will Redmond? What we know about Auburn's latest potential hire

Hugh Freeze is making big movies for his second season at Auburn. The Tigers have hired Will Redmond to be their general manager of player personnel.

Redmond was the 2022 FootballScoop's director of player personnel of the year and is considered one of the best in the business. His recruitment into Auburn is a major coup for the school.

Will Redmond was the LSU Director of Player Personnel, so his hiring will be a major blow for the Baton Rogue school. A former player personnel staaffer, 247Sports' Cooper Petagna, told Auburn Undercover what Redmond brings to the Alabama school:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"Redmond has quickly earned a reputation as one of the most organized personnel minds in the game, as he’s helped guide LSU to back-to-back ten-win seasons in Brian Kelly’s first two years.

"A person in his newly formed GM position is now more important than ever to the success of a college football program, not only when it comes to talent acquisition and retention but to leading and directing an essential arm of the program as it pertains to NIL efforts. With player movement at an all-time high, it pays to have forward-thinking minds off the field that can keep your program nimble when it comes adapting in this age of college football."

What kind of team is Will Redmond joining? How did Auburn do in 2023?

Auburn's season came to a disappointing end in the Music City Bowl, where they lost to the Maryland Terrapins.

Will Redmond's new team's regular season record was a pedestrian 6-6, which, nonetheless, allowed them to get a bowl invitation to Hugh Freeze's first season at the SEC school.

The perennial problem for the Tigers seems to be the quarterback position, with Payton Thorne not seeming to be the solution to their problems.

Thorne came in from Michigan State to take Robby Ashford's spot for the 2023 season. However, Thorne failed to adapt and constantly struggled to even get 100 passing yards in almost every game.