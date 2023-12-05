Who is Will Reichard's wife? What we know about Alabama kicker's personal life

The Alabama Crimson Tide kicker and 22-year-old Will Reichard married his high school sweetheart, Amelia Auchmuty, earlier this year after a journey that included several records and a national title for Reichard. The couple also went to the same school, the University of Alabama.

Before the start of the season, the Crimson Tide kicker spoke to Sports Illustrated about the difficulties of balancing his new married life with his football career:

"Yeah, obviously a big life change, we moved in together, so that's been a little bit different," Reichard said. "I've been enjoying it for sure. It's been awesome. You know, being in camp, we actually got to move out of the dorms. We had been in there for two weeks."

"So excited to go home and see her at night, spend some more time with her, but yeah, it's been awesome. One of the biggest, best decisions I've ever made in my life for sure."

How did Will Reichard and Amelia Auchmuty meet?

According to reports, the pair met before they started college in Alabama. They met at Hoover High School, located in Birmingham, Alabama, where they were high school sweethearts.

Who's Amelia Auchmuty?

Auchmuty is a Hoover, Alabama, native and the daughter of Jimbo and Leah Thomas Auchmuty. Anna Marie Auchmuty, her sister, studied nursing at the University of South Alabama.

Amelia graduated high school in 2020 and immediately enrolled in Alabama to pursue a degree in advertising. She graduated with her degree in 2022.

Will Reichard breaks record as Alabama wins SEC championship

A 43-yard field goal in Alabama's 27-24 victory over Georgia in the SEC championship game meant that Will Reichard became the all-time leading scorer in college football. With 533 points, Reichard surpassed the previous record of 531. He has 80 field goals and 290 extra points.

The Alabama victory also had significant ramifications for the CFP committee's choice of the four playoff places. Nick Saban also came forward, nominating his team to get into the heads of the CFP committee to consider Alabama.

"The message I would send is we won the SEC," Nick Saban said. "We beat the number one team in the country, which everybody thought on the committee was the number one team in the country, and they'd won 29 straight games. So if we needed to do something to pass the eye test, I guess that probably contributed to it significantly."

Many dismissed the Tide after their Week 2 loss to the Texas Longhorns, but they made the playoffs after going 11-1 during the regular season and defeating the No. 1 team in the country in the SEC championship game.