Who will be Texas' starting QB for the Sugar Bowl? Exploring Longhorns QB depth after Maalik Murphy's exit

Texas is undoubtedly one of the most impressive teams in the 2023 college football season. The Longhorns completed their resurgence in the landscape by ending the season with the Big 12 Championship victory and also secured a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Steve Sarkisian's team faces Washington in the Sugar Bowl, which serves as one of the CFP semifinals for this season. A win will see them play against either Alabama or Michigan in the national championship game. Let's examine the Longhorns quarterback situation ahead of the matchup.

Who is Texas' starting QB in the Sugar Bowl?

Quinn Ewers was Texas' starting quarterback during the regular season and will keep the role in the playoffs. The quarterback had an impressive season with the Longhorns in 2023 following an average performance in 2022. He notably threw for 3,161 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Without a doubt, the Longhorns will be counting on Ewers to deliver memorable performances in the CFP as they bid to become the national champions. He notably threw for a record-breaking 452 yards and four touchdowns against Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Championship game.

Nonetheless, the situation in the program's quarterback room has been interesting all season. That's due to the presence of 2023 No. 1 recruit Arch Manning. While there was anticipation among fans to see Manning in action, he's third on the depth chart.

Maalik Murphy, who impressed in both the spring and fall camp, was the backup option to Ewers. He started two games for the Longhorns this season while Quinn Ewers was out to injury. Murphy appeared in seven games, throwing for 477 yards and three touchdowns.

Texas QB depth chart following Maalik Murphy's exit

After spending two seasons in Austin, Maalik Murphy has entered the transfer portal ahead of Texas' College Football Playoff campaign.

The quarterback is in search of where he could be more involved. Murphy inked a heartfelt message on X to make the announcement:

"I would like to say thank you to all of Texas and the entire Longhorn community. For accepting and supporting me, a kid from the West Coast as one of your own. The time I had on the 40 Acres will live with me forever. I’m extremely grateful to have played in the burnt orange."

With Murphy's exit, Manning will be elevated to the backup quarterback role in the playoffs. That marks the beginning of his potential rise in the program. There's also former walk-on Charles Wright to turn to in the Longhorns quarterback room.

