Who will be Texas starting QB today? Exploring Longhorns' QB depth chart ahead of Week 9 game vs. BYU

The No. 7 Texas Longhorns (6-1, 3-1 Big 12) are trying to stay in the College Football Playoff hunt but have some question marks under center for today's game against the BYU Cougars (5-2, 2-2 Big 12).

Longhorns starter sophomore Quinn Ewers suffered a Grade 2 AC joint sprain in his right shoulder last week against the Houston Cougars. That injury will keep him sidelined for a few weeks, but as of now, it is not expected to end his season.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian spoke to the media during the week and said there is no timetable for his return from the injury. Redshirt freshman Maalik Murphy replaced Ewers in the game and finished 1-of-2 for seven yards to hold on to the 31-24 victory over Houston.

It will be challenging to replace Quinn Ewers' production at the quarterback position as he is 151-of-213 (70.9 completion percentage) for 1,915 yards with 13 touchdowns to three interceptions. He was in the Heisman Trophy conversation as well, but this injury has knocked him out of the race.

Who will be Texas' starting QB today?

It has been announced that redshirt freshman Maalik Murphy will be under center for the Longhorns against BYU in Week 9. Arch Manning, the fifth-ranked recruit out of high school in 2023, will serve as the backup quarterback in this game.

While speaking to the media during the week, Sarkisian waited to assess all the potential options but discussed how he thought Murphy's performance was in limited action.

"I thought Maalik showed great poise and composure," Sarkisian said. "He's got a lot of belief in himself, and he understands our system. If it's him this week, I know he'll prepare really well, and he'll get the majority of those reps, and I think he'll lay good football. And I think Arch will be ready."

Texas QB Depth Chart

With Maalik Murphy set to be the starting quarterback for today's game against the BYU Cougars, the Longhorns have three healthy QBs on the roster:

Maalik Murphy

Arch Manning

Charles Wright

BYU QB Depth Chart

The BYU Cougars have a healthy trio of quarterbacks for this game against the Texas Longhorns. Senior Kedon Slovis will be under center and has been doing pretty well in his first season at BYU as he is 128-of-226 (56.6 completion percentage) for 1,519 yards with 12 touchdowns to four interceptions. He also added three rushing touchdowns on the year.

Here's how BYU's QB room looks like:

Kedon Slovis

Jake Retzlaff

Cade Fennegan

The Longhorns vs. Cougars matchup kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET, and it will be interesting to see how the QB position looks.