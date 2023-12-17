Who will be UCLA's starting QB for LA Bowl? Exploring Bruins QB Depth chart ahead of Boise State matchup

Bowl season is underway, and the UCLA Bruins will take on the Boise State Broncos for the LA Bowl hosted by Rob Gronkowski. However, with the transfer portal in full effect, let's take a look at who will be the starting quarterback for UCLA today.

Who will be UCLA's starting QB for LA Bowl?

Quarterbacks Ethan Garbers and Collin Schlee, a Kent State transfer, will be in contention to start for UCLA in the LA Bowl. Garbers, a former four-star recruit from the 2021 class, is the current favorite for the job, as the 21-year-old has already been featured as a backup during Dante Moore's time with the team.

Garbers will have weapons alongside him, with the running back tandem of Carson Steele and TJ Harden combining for more than 1,500 yards and 12 touchdowns. On the receiving end of the ball, WR1 Logan Loya and WR2 J. Michael Sturdivant carried out their offensive duties.

While Laiatu Latu opting out and Kamari Ramsey and John Humphrey entering the portal hurt their defense, Garbers is more than equipped to make up for it on offense.

UCLA Bruins QB Depth Chart

The starting job came into question after star QB Dante Moore entered the transfer portal at the start of the month after just one year with the team. Moore threw for 1610 yards, 11 touchdowns, and nine interceptions over the season.

On the other hand, Moore is closely followed by Garbers in throwing yards, going for 984, nine touchdowns, and just three interceptions. Collin Schlee comes in at No. 3 with 139 yards and a touchdown.

Here's the complete list of all the quarterbacks that have played for the Bruins this season.

Sr. No. Name Yards Touchdowns Ints 1 Dante Moore 1610 11 9 2 Ethan Garbers 984 9 3 3 Collin Schlee 139 1 2 4 Chase Griffin 16 0 0

On the other side of the field, Boise State will also hand over starting duties to freshman QB CJ Tiller after long-term QB Taylen Green entered the transfer portal and has now committed to Arkansas.

The LA Bowl will kick off at the SoFi Stadium at 7:30 p.m. ET.

