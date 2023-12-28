Who will be West Virginia's starting QB for Duke's Mayo Bowl? Exploring Mountaineers' QB Depth chart ahead of North Carolina matchup

The West Virginia Mountaineers are preparing to face the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Duke's Mayo Bowl later today. With player movements in the NCAA Transfer Portal and players opting out, it could be puzzling to understand who will be playing for each team.

Today, we will focus on the quarterback position for the West Virginia Mountaineers and discuss their options for this bowl game.

Who will be West Virginia's starting QB for the Mayo Bowl?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The West Virginia Mountaineers will have redshirt junior Garrett Greene under center for this Duke's Mayo Bowl against the North Carolina Tar Heels. He has done well throwing for touchdowns but has not been an accurate passer.

So far this season, Greene is 135-of-254 (53.2 completion percentage) for 2,178 yards with 15 passing touchdowns to four interceptions. He has also been a threat running the football throughout the season. He has attempted 111 rushes for 708 yards (6.4 yards per carry) with a career-high 13 rushing touchdowns.

West Virginia Mountaineers QB Depth Chart

Garrett Greene is getting the start in this bowl game for the West Virginia Mountaineers, which is interesting. Redshirt freshman Nicco Marchiol will be holding the clipboard as the backup QB for the program in this game. However, he has seen a decent amount of action this season.

Heading into the bowl game, Marchiol has gone 30-of-53 (56.6 completion percentage) for 247 yards with two passing touchdowns and three interceptions. He also has 35 carries for 127 yards (3.6 yards per rushing attempt), with a rushing touchdown.

West Virginia has only played these two QBs throughout the season. So, do not expect to see anyone else get snaps throughout this game unless there are a few injuries. The Mountaineers have not been a good passing offense throughout the year. They rank 94th in college football with just 203.8 passing yards per game.

Despite the lack of a passing threat, the Mountaineers are still considered six-point favorites in this bowl game. The program has a few promising pass-catching options that should open the playbook. But expect to see a lot of hands in this game.

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season