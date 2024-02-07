Who is William Inge? Looking at Alabama's potential hire in defensive coaching staff

William Inge is reportedly set to join Kalen DeBoer's staff with the Alabama Crimson Tide. The move had been highly expected following the latter's departure from the Washington Huskies to replace Nick Saban at the Crimson Tide. Charlie Potter of On3 Sports was the first to break the news, tweeting:

".@BOL_On3 subs have been aware of this likely addition for a while. Washington assistant William Inge is expected to join Kalen DeBoer's defensive staff at #Alabama."

Check out Charlie Potter's tweet on William Inge below:

Inge becomes the latest former Huskies player or coach to join the Crimson Tide. His role with the program, however, remains unclear.

How has William Inge performed in his coaching career?

William Inge began his coaching career in 1998 as a graduate assistant and recruiting coordinator with the Iowa Hawkeyes, his alma mater. After three seasons, he joined the Northern Iowa Panthers as a linebackers coach, remaining in the role for two seasons before spending one season as the defensive line coach. In 2004, he was promoted to co-defensive coordinator and special teams coordinator, spending one year in the role.

He joined the Colorado Buffaloes staff as a defensive line coach the following season, however, that also lasted just one year. Inge went on to spend two years as a linebackers coach for the San Diego State Aztecs followed by two years in the same role with the Cincinnati Bearcats. He spent the following two seasons as the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach of the Buffalo Bulls.

Inge spent his lone NFL season coaching the Buffalo Bills as an assistant defensive line coach in 2012. He returned to the college ranks the following season, joining the Indiana Hoosiers as co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. He spent three seasons in the role before spending 2016 as the Hoosiers' special teams and linebackers coach, 2017 as just the linebackers coach and the following two seasons as just the special teams coach.

In his final season with the Hoosiers, Kalen DeBoer joined the staff as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. When DeBoer was named head coach of the Fresno State Bulldogs ahead of the 2020 season, Inge was named his defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.

Two seasons later, when the former was named head coach of the Washington Huskies, he named the latter his associate head coach, co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. Inge will once again join DeBoer's staff with the Alabama Crimson Tide.