Who is the winner of the Nebraska football dunk contest? Exploring the Cornhuskers halftime show that wowed the crowd

The Nebraska football team participated in a dunk contest during halftime in the university’s recent basketball game against Minnesota. The contest, which wasn't what many fans had anticipated, has been deemed one of the most entertaining halftime shows of the season.

Several players in the Cornhuskers football team made fans realize that their skills go beyond the gridiron, showcasing remarkable athleticism on the court. Coach Matt Rhule was also involved in the event, as one of the players used him as a prop in the dunk contest.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Who is the winner of the Nebraska football dunk contest?

Freshman defensive back Jeremiah Charles emerged as the winner of the halftime event, delivering some impressive rim-rattling dunks that amazed fans. Sophomore tight end Thomas Fidone secured the runner-up position in the entertaining halftime show.

Five players took part in the dunk contest, each having the opportunity to execute one dunk each in the two rounds. All of them showed brilliant bask skills on the court before crowd noise was employed in determining the finalists for the contest.

The participants included defensive lineman Kai Wallin, running back Emmett Johnson, defensive back Jeremiah Charles, tight end Thomas Fidone and quarterback Heinrich Haarberg. Eventually, Charles and Fidone were the finalists with some pro-like dunks in the early rounds.

In the final, Charles showcased an impressive windmill, executing a two-handed reverse dunk. Fidone responded by powering the ball behind his head and emphatically putting it down with two hands, but it wasn't enough to surpass Charles' performance.

It was an unforgettable night for Nebraska fans as the Cornhuskers basketball went on to secure a 73-55 victory over Minnesota in the basketball game, continuing their brilliance at home. That improved their overall record to 20-8, with a 10-7 record in Big Ten play.

Nebraska football to look for redemption in 2024

Nebraska football will hope to bounce back from a disappointing first season under Matt Rhule in 2024. It ended the 2023 college football season with a 5-7 record, missing out on a bowl game.

Nonetheless, the Cornhuskers have a redemption chance in the upcoming season. They are expected to be led by five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola, who flipped to the program on National Signing Day.

Matt Rhule has a reputation for transforming every program he has worked in. He has the responsibility to do that with the Cornhuskers in 2024 in what will be a much stronger Big Ten following the addition of four Pac-12 teams.