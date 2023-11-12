Who won the Arizona vs. Colorado game last night? Week 11, 2023 season

The 21st-ranked Arizona Wildcats were in Folsom Field for a Week 11 Pac-12 clash against the Colorado Buffaloes. The game had a lot of different swings throughout it and was decided by a final-second field goal attempt.

Who won the Arizona vs. Colorado game last night?

Arizona Wildcats beat the Colorado Buffaloes by 3 points, winning the game 34-31.

This game was close but the Arizona Wildcats were able to knock down a 24-yard field goal with no time remaining as Tyler Loop made sure no overtime was needed. This win improved the Arizona Wildcats to 7-3 overall for the season while the Colorado Buffaloes are now 4-6.

This loss for the Buffs also means they need to win their final two games against the Washington State Cougars and the 18th-ranked Utah Utes to finish 6-6 and become bowl eligible. That seems like a tough task after losing four straight and six of their last seven games but it will be interesting to see how coach Deion Sanders motivates his team.

Arizona key players

Quarterback Noah Fifita did enough to keep the drives going as he went 21-of-35 for 214 yards with a pair of passing touchdowns. However, the offense dominated on the ground. Running back Jonah Coleman had 11 carries for 179 yards (16.3 yards per attempt) as well as a 3-yard catch. Running back DJ Williams was the goal line back as he had nine rushes for 33 yards (3.7 yards per carry) with a pair of rushing touchdowns.

Defensively, the team did well as cornerback Ephesians Prysock and linebacker Jacob Manu tied for the team lead with nine total tackles. Manu, defensive lineman Isaiah Ward and safety DJ Warnell Jr., each recorded a sack in the game as well.

Colorado key players

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders had a strong game against Arizona as he finished 22-of-35 for 262 yards with a pair of passing touchdowns while also running 13 times for 29 yards (2.2 yards per carry) with an additional rushing touchdown. Running back Sy'veon Wilkerson also found the end zone on the ground as he had seven rushes for 21 yards (3.0 yards per attempt). Through the air, wide receiver Xavier Weaver led the Buffaloes with five receptions for 84 yards (16.8 yards per catch).

Defensively, there were not too many highlights for Colorado as safety Shilo Sanders led the team with seven total tackles and added a pass deflection. They also recorded one sack in the game, split by defensive linemen Leonard Payne Jr. and Chazz Wallace.