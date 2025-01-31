Who won the defensive MVP in East-West Shrine Bowl? Looking at the college football postseason game

The 100th annual East-West Shrine Bowl saw some incredible defensive plays from the East, who secured a shutout 25-0 victory (first time since 1969), keeping the West at bay.

To keep West quarterbacks like Ethan Garbers, Max Brosmer and Brady Cook scoreless is a big thing as defense shone the brightest in the postseason All-Star game. One name came out to be better than most on defense.

Who won the defensive MVP in East-West Shrine Bowl?

South Carolina cornerback O’Donnell Fortune was named the 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl Defensive MVP.

Fortune made sure to count on the chance to present himself in front of NFL scouts and coaches who were present at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Fortune’s highlight play came in the second quarter when he intercepted West quarterback Max Brosmer and returned it for a pivotal pick-six. That play not only extended the East's lead to 22-0 but also set the tone for the remainder of the game.

With limited time, the West got more desperate, resulting in an error-prone style of play. Throughout the game, Fortune was a lockdown presence in the secondary. The West quarterbacks, including Ethan Garbers and Brady Cook, struggled to find open receivers, thanks to Fortune & Co.

O'Donnell Fortune's NFL draft prospects

Heading into the 2025 NFL Draft, Fortune is projected as a mid-to-late-round selection. Sports Illustrated’s Brandon Olsen has him going in Round 5 to the New York Giants, while Draft Countdown’s Brian Bosarge placed him in Round 6 with the Cincinnati Bengals. Pro Football Focus ranked him as the 161st-overall prospect

O'Donnell Fortune played all five of his seasons with the South Carolina Gamecocks. He has been a reliable defensive presence, recording 47 solo tackles and 41 assisted tackles. Moreover, he tallied three interceptions in 2024, adding to his career total of seven picks.

One of his most impressive plays came in 2022 when he returned an interception 100 yards for a touchdown. While he hasn't registered a sack, his contributions in pass deflections (nine in the past two seasons) and forced fumbles have made him a force to reckon with in the secondary.

With a stellar performance in the East-West Shrine Bowl, it won't be surprising if he gets picked a bit earlier than expected.

