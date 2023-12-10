Who won the Heisman in 1997? Exploring the rivalry between Michigan’s Charles Woodson and Tennessee’s Peyton Manning

The 1997 Heisman trophy race went down in history as one of the most bitter races for the award. On one side was the Tennessee Volunteers’ Peyton Manning, an offensive genius who became one of the greatest QBs in the NFL. On the other side was defensive giant Charles Woodson of the Michigan Wolverines.

But who won the 1997 Heisman Award after all the drama surrounding it? Here is a look back at the rivalry between Manning and Woodson in a changed Heisman voting criteria and who eventually came out on top in the race that year.

Who won the 1997 Heisman Trophy?

Charles Woodson of the Michigan Wolverines won the Heisman Trophy in 1997. The cornerback shined in defense which got the Wolverines to the No.1 spot in the AP poll that year and a place in the college football national championship game. While Michigan split the national title with the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Woodson etched his name in history by lifting the coveted individual trophy that year.

Woodson took snaps on both sides of the ball, racking up 47 tackles, one sack, and eight interceptions on the defensive side. He also recorded 238 receiving yards, 21 rushing yards, and three offensive touchdowns. He was a force to reckon with that year, leading to his Heisman win.

Peyton Manning of the Tennessee Volunteers finished second in the voting while Ryan Leaf of Washington State finished third.

Here is a look at the rivalry between Woodson and Manning.

A look at the Charles Woodson's rivalry with Peyton Manning

Charles Woodson became the first and only primarily defensive player to win the Heisman in 1997. But that came at the expense of Tennessee’s favorite son and a future number-one draft pick in the NFL, Peyton Manning. It didn't go down well with the Vols faithful and intertwined the names of both the legends with each other.

Many term the 1997 Heisman result as ‘Heistman’, believing that Manning deserved to win the award. He was incredible that season with 3,819 passing yards and 36 passing touchdowns. But his team lost to the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the Orange Bowl, so he couldn't claim the national title.

Whether it was a media conspiracy, as many suggest to this day, or nothing at all, the 1997 Heisman proceedings gave rise to a new kind of rivalry between the fans of the two greats of the game.