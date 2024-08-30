Who won the North Dakota State vs. Colorado game last night? Week 1, 2024 season

The 2024 college football season officially kicked off as the North Dakota State Bison and Colorado Buffaloes faced off inside Folsom Field in Week 1. The game saw a lot of scoring early on before shifting gears in the second half.

Here's a closer look at the opening game between FCS and FBS programs.

Who won the North Dakota State vs. Colorado game last night?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Colorado Buffaloes beat the North Dakota State Bison, winning the game 31-26 on Thursday.

Expand Tweet

Trending

North Dakota State came out of the gates hot but was not able to keep the pressure going after managing to score in the first four possessions. However, Colorado's offense was able to keep matching them up and down the field. The game slowed down significantly offensively later on as the Buffs were able to hold onto a 31-26 win.

North Dakota's key players

The Bison were led by senior quarterback Cam Miller, leading the program in rushing as well as passing. He finished 18-of-22 for 277 yards and a passing touchdown as well as 16 rushing attempts for 81 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the night.

Expand Tweet

Defensively, linebacker Nick Kubitz was able to step up and record an interception off a teammate's foot that popped up in the end zone, as well as a pass deflection before leaving the game with a knee injury.

Colorado's key players

The stars that most people expected to step up did just that as quarterback Shedeur Sanders went 26-of-34 for 445 yards and four passing touchdowns to one interception with six rushes for 17 yards. Two receivers also dominated in the game as Jimmy Horn Jr. and Travis Hunter stole the spotlight.

Expand Tweet

Horn Jr. finished with seven catches for 198 yards (28.3 yards per reception) with a touchdown. However, the story of the game is going to be what two-way star Travis Hunter was able to do. Offensively, he finished with seven receptions for 132 yards (18.9 yards per catch) and three receiving touchdowns while also doing well in the secondary.

Sanders and Co. will face Dyland Raiola and the Nebraska Cornhuskers next at Memorial Stadium Lincoln on Sept. 7.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place