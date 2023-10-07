Why is Alabama called the Crimson Tide? Knowing more about Nick Saban's team

Alabama is a storied program that has prided itself as a dominant force in the realm of college football across different eras. The program has claimed a total of 18 national championships, solidifying its status as the most successful football program in collegiate athletics.

Apart from its outstanding success on the gridiron at the collegiate level, Alabama also has one of the most unique nicknames in the college sports landscape. The "Crimson Tide” is a nickname that carries a rich history and a sense of pride among the state's residents and the University of Alabama.

Why is Alabama called the Crimson Tide

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The origins of this distinctive moniker can be traced back to a football game in 1907. Initially referred to as "Crimson White" (reflecting the school colors), and "The Thin Red Line," Alabama received the nickname "Crimson Tide" thanks to the ingenuity of Birmingham Age-Herald sports editor Hugh Roberts.

This moniker was coined to encapsulate Alabama’s valiant performance, holding the heavily favored Auburn to a 6-6 tie during a mud-soaked game in 1907, where the Alabama players resembled a red tidal wave. This nickname proved enduring and has been associated with the team ever since.

Following the popularization of Hugh Roberts' phrase in the late 1900s and 1910s, it evolved beyond being just a nickname among the fans. By the 1920s, it had become the official name of the team, signifying the indomitable spirit and identity of the Alabama football program.

The transition to the nickname "Crimson Tide" was influenced by the poetic appeal of the name and its representation of the team's determined and fighting spirit. The red mud wasn't merely an external stain; it embodied the football team's unwavering fighting spirit.

How Alabama got its elephant mascot

Similar to the team's nickname, the elephant mascot also originated from the creative idea of a sports writer. It came from Everett Strupper of the Atlanta Journal who made mention of “elephant” when describing Alabama's overwhelming victory over Ole Miss on October 8, 1930.

The strong linemen of the Alabama team that secured its third national title were subsequently referred to as “Red Elephant by Strupper and other sports writers. However, it took nearly five decades for Alabama to officially adopt the elephant known as “Big Al” as its mascot.

This doesn't mean that elephants weren't already an integral part of the gameday traditions and culture surrounding the Alabama football program during that time. Notably, the university had a live elephant mascot named "Alamite" during the 1940s, which was regular on gamedays.