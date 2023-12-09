Why is Army favored over Navy? Head-to-head, records and more for 124th edition of rivalry

The Army Black Knights will lock horns with the Navy Midshipmen on Saturday, Dec. 9, at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Kick off for the highly-anticipated game is scheduled at 3 p.m. ET.

The Army-Navy game will broadcast live on CBS. Fans without cable access can livestream the matchup on Fubo TV.

This will be the 124th meeting between the two teams. However, fans have been curious to learn which service team holds the upper hand in the head-to-head record.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Who is favoured to win Army-Navy game in 2023?

Army Black Knights HC Jeff Monken

The Army Black Knights are favorites to win their clash against the Navy Midshipmen on Saturday. The Black Knights also hold a 62-54 head-to-head advantage over the Midshipmen, while seven games have ended in a tie.

What happened during last year's Army-Navy Game?

In 2022, the Black Knights recorded a 20-17 double-overtime win over the Midshipmen at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Army kicker Quinn Maretzki made a 39-yard field goal to clinch the victory.

This year, the game will be played at Gillette Stadium in the Boston area of Massachusetts, to honor the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party. In 2024, the matchup will be played in Washington, D.C., followed by Baltimore in 2025 and New Jersey in 2026.

How many times has Navy beaten Army?

The Navy Midshipmen have recorded 54 wins over the Army Black Knights heading into Saturday's game. The last time the Midshipmen tasted success in this fixture was in 2021, when they managed a 17-13 victory over the Black Knights at MetLife Stadium in New York.

How many years in a row has Army beat Navy?

The Army Black Knights won 14 consecutive games against the Navy Midshipmen between 2002 to 2015. They also won the most recent game they played against Navy in 2022.