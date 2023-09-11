Why was Art Briles fired? Taking a closer look at the ex-Baylor coach's professional career

Art Briles' last big job in football was with the Baylor Bears, whom he coached from 2008 until 2015. His time at the Texas school had its highs and lows. He brought in Big 12 titles but also lost three bowl games.

Briles had made the jump to the Power Five school from Houston. At Houston, he achieved a Conference USA conference title in 2006 and two C-USA Division West titles ( 2006, 2007). His career seemed on an upward trajectory, earning C-USA and Big 12 Coach of the Year awards. In 2013, he was named the AP's College Football Coach of the Year.

Sexual assault scandal at Baylor

All this came crashing down on May 26, 2016, when the Board of Regents of the University of Baylor released a document detailing the reports of a sexual assault scandal that had been brewing at the school for years.

School officials had been for years suppressing reports of sexual misconduct and possible rapes from Baylor students, according to the report.

Some student-athletes were involved in the inappropriate conduct, with linebacker Tevin Elliot sentenced to 20 years of prison time in 2014. Defensive end Sam Ukwuachu was indicted but had his conviction reversed in 2019. Defensive end Shawn Oakman was also charged in 2016 but was found not guilty.

The scandal led to the dismissal of Art Briles, the resignation of university president Ken Starr, athletic director Ian McCaw and Title IX coordinator Patty Crawford.

Art Briles at Baylor

Art Briles's career afterward

In the aftermath of the scandal, Art Briles was left without a job.

Initially, he attempted to secure an assistant head coach job with the Tiger-Cats of the Canadian League. After announcing his hiring in 2017, the Tiger-Cats reversed their decision due to the pressure from league officials due to Brile's past.

From there, Brile secured a head coach position in the Italian Football League, with Guelfi Firenze. He led them to the final with an 8-3 overall record, but they were defeated.

In 2019, he went back to the States, being named the Mount Vernon High School head coach. After some reprimands from the state oversight committee for using ineligible players and an inability to crack the state's playoffs, Briles resigned after two seasons with a 20-6 record.

In 2022, Art Briles was hired by Grambling State as an offensive coordinator but was forced to resign due to the Baylor scandal. He went back to Italy with the Guelfi Firenze and led them to a victory in the 41st Italian Bowl.

