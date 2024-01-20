Why did Austin Mack transfer to Alabama? Exploring the reason behind former Washington QB's decision

Austin Mack became the first player to transfer to Alabama since the hiring of Kalen DeBoer to replace Nick Saban. The quarterback is leaving Washington to team up with his former coach in Tuscaloosa, presenting him as a potential quarterback of the future for the program.

The native of Loomis, California, committed to the Huskies in the class of 2023 after reclassifying from the class of 2024. He notably took a redshirt at Seattle last season, making zero appearance for Washington as he was behind Heisman finalist Michael Penix Jr.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Why did Austin Mack transfer to Alabama?

Austin Mack committed to Washington as a result of the confidence Kalen DeBoer and Ryan Grubb have shown to have in him. With his talent being well appreciated in Seattle, he was considered the quarterback of the future for the Huskies, likely getting his chances in 2024.

However, the departure of DeBoer and Grubb to Alabama has pretty much changed the tide of Mack at Washington. In a landscape where the relationship with the coaching staff matters, the quarterback decided to team up with DeBoer and his staff in Tuscaloosa.

Following the departure of Tyler Buchner from Alabama, Austin Mack enhances the Crimson Tide’s depth at the quarterback position. The room now boasts returning starter Jalen Milroe and redshirt freshman Ty Simpson. Julian Sayin will also enroll at the university later this year.

On the other hand, Mack's departure compounds depth challenges for new Washington coach Jedd Fisch. The Huskies are grappling with several quarterbacks, including Dylan Morris, Will Haskell, Mack, and incoming transfer Will Rogers, all entering the transfer portal.

Will Austin Mack start for Alabama next season?

Despite his previous relationship with the coaching staff, Austin Mack is not expected to take up the starting role at Alabama in 2024. Jalen Milroe, who led the Crimson Tide offense in Nick Saban's last season in Tuscaloosa, is expected to remain the starter under DeBoer.

However, there’s a good chance that Mack will take over from Milroe in 2025. This has led to the latest development of Sayin's planning to enter the transfer portal after arriving on Campus as an early enrollee. The quarterback only signed his letter of intent in December.

It remains to be seen how the event unfolds in Alabama’s quarterback room following the arrival of Mack. The Crimson Tide have seen nine players depart since the arrival of DeBoer and the quarterback room could be next to witness an exit.