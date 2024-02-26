Why was Bishop Thomas dismissed from Colorado? Exploring the reasons behind former FSU DL from Deion Sanders' Buffaloes

When Deion Sanders joined the Colorado Buffaloes last season, he brought in defensive lineman Bishop Thomas from Florida State. Thomas made his collegiate debut with Florida State in 2022 and spent one season with them before transferring to Boulder.

Bishop Thomas played in nine games for the Colorado Buffaloes last season. He went on to record 117 snaps on defense, along with six tackles and two fumble recoveries. But recently, Thomas was dismissed from the team.

Why was Bishop Thomas dismissed from Colorado?

According to BuffsBeat's Josh Tolle, the 6-foot-2 defensive lineman was expelled from the Colorado Buffaloes teams for violating team rules, resulting in an indefinite suspension. This prompted Coach Prime and the Buffs to dismiss Thomas from the team.

"Deion Sanders and Colorado are moving on from Bishop Thomas. The defensive lineman was dismissed from the program after being suspended indefinitely for violating team rules, according to sources," Tolle wrote.

He went on to say that the Colorado Buffaloes had made no official notification regarding Thomas' dismissal. A closing credit on the show 'Coach Prime on Amazon' mentioned Thomas' suspension and how the team was still reviewing his availability for the forthcoming season.

So far in the offseason, Thomas has not been seen participating in any practice or conditioning drills. This left fans pondering whether the defensive lineman would be reinstated for the 2024 season.

Furthermore, Sanders brought new talent to his defensive line, including LSU's Quency Wiggins and Pittsburgh's Samuel Okunlola.

Bishop Thomas college career

Thomas was a four-star recruit coming off Bishop Moore Catholic High School, per Rivals.com. He committed to playing for the Florida State Seminoles in 2022, where he played two games as a freshman. Thomas went on to record one tackle for the team.

After the 2022 season, Thomas entered the transfer portal and joined the Colorado Buffaloes. He saw more playing time on the field last season and recorded six tackles and one fumble recovery in nine games. Now, after his suspension, his collegiate career is shrouded in mystery.

