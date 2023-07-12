Why was BYU essential to Big 12 expansion? Exploring how BYU Cougars' 20-year deal with ESPN was crucial to Cincinnati, Houston, and UCF coming aboard

The BYU Cougars are one of four teams set to join the Big 12 in 2023, along with the Cincinnati Bearcats, Houston Cougars and UCF Knights. The conference will have a record 14 teams for one season, but the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns will depart for the SEC in 2024.

BYU was reportedly the most important of the four schools for the Big 12. Take a look at why the Cougars were essential to the conference's expansion.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Why were the BYU Cougars essential to Big 12 expansion?

According to seven-time Emmy Award winning television producer and director Jim Williams, the BYU Cougars were the most essential team of the four schools to join the Big 12. Williams cited the Cougars' 20-year relationship with ESPN, tweeting:

"Gang – Of the four new adds to the B12 BYU was the most important of the group. The former ESPN executive who I spoke to stated that BYU was a factor in the B12 getting the higher end of their media deal we now know $31.7 per team."

He added:

"What was lost in the conversation was BYU, who had a 20-year relationship, with ESPN. Was worth more to the conference than the other three members of the new class.

"BUT BYU WAS NOT THE ONLY REASON THE B12 GOT A MEDIA DEAL AT 31.7M PER YEAR- PER SCHOOL. BUT ALSO FIGURED WAS THE QUALITY OF BASKETBALL PLAYED IN CONFERENCE PLUS SOME OF THE NEW IDEAS BRETT YORMARK PRESENTED."

Check out Jim Williams' tweet regarding the BYU Cougars below:

Jim Williams @JWMediaDC Gang – Of the four new adds to the B12 BYU was the most important of the group. The former ESPN executive who I spoke to stated that BYU was a factor in the B12 getting the higher end of their media deal we now know $31.7 per team. What was lost in the conversation was BYU, who… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Gang – Of the four new adds to the B12 BYU was the most important of the group. The former ESPN executive who I spoke to stated that BYU was a factor in the B12 getting the higher end of their media deal we now know $31.7 per team. What was lost in the conversation was BYU, who… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

While Williams emphasized that a deal could have been reached without the inclusion of BYU, it is unclear if the monetary value would have been the same. As things stand, Big 12 schools will receive more money per school from their media rights deal than every conference aside from the Big Ten and SEC.

That could, however, change when the Pac-12 reaches a new media rights deal.

Who will the BYU Cougars face in 2023?

The BYU Cougars will have two non-conference home games to kick off their 2023 schedule as they host the Sam Houston Bearkats and Southern Utah Thunderbirds. Their non-conference schedule will conclude the following week when they visit the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Cougars will then host the Cincinnati Bearcats, Iowa State Cyclones, Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Tech Red Raiders in 2023. They will visit the Kansas Jayhawks, Oklahoma State Cowboys, TCU Horned Frogs, Texas Longhorns and West Virginia Mountaineers.

Poll : 0 votes