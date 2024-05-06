Why did Caleb Lohner go to Utah? Exploring ex-Baylor forward's decision to flip commitment 

Caleb Lohner announced on social media today that he is committing to the University of Utah, as he posted the following caption in a side-by-side image of himself in a Utah Utes jersey.

"I'm very excited and grateful to announce my commitment to play football at the University of Utah. This presents a unique opportunity to potentially contribute on the court as well. I look forward to embracing the challenge and privilege to represent the Utes with pride."

That is right, Caleb Lohner transferred from the Baylor Bears basketball program to the Utah Utes football program.

But what factors might have influenced this decision? Let's take a look at some potential reasons.

Why did Caleb Lohner go to Utah?

Familiarity

When Caleb Lohner was coming out of high school, the Baylor Bears were not his first choice. Instead, he originally committed to the University of Utah for the basketball program. After being a part of the Baylor Bears, he's now rejoining Utah as a football player.

Ability to play multiple sports

One evident thing is that Caleb Lohner wants to play multiple sports. In his little statement under the announcement of transferring to Utah, he mentioned the ability to "potentially contribute on the court" and it could be a sense where BYU was not as open to the opportunity. As a basketball player, Lohner averaged 2.4 points and 2.3 rebounds in 9.2 minutes per game last season.

Seeing that his collegiate basketball career is not doing as well as he anticipated, the ability to go play college football could be his future.

Not in love with Baylor

While this is purely speculative, entering the NCAA Transfer Portal typically means there is something with the program a player is not in favor of. For Lohner, maybe he was not excited about Baylor and wanted to change schools.

Whatever the reason is does not ultimately matter as Caleb Lohner is now a member of the Utah Utes.

