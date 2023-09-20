Why is it called Big Ten when there are 14 teams? Taking a closer look at realignments and conferences in CFB

The Big Ten is one of the dominant conferences in college sports. It is one of the oldest Division I conferences in the United States with over 100 years of history, which predates the NCAA. It was based entirely in the Midwest for nearly a century before expanding beyond.

Formerly the "Big Nine," the conference has held the name "Big Ten" since the 1950s and has refused to change it despite expanding beyond 10 members. The league has 14 members, which will become 18 in 2024 when USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington join.

Why is it called the Big Ten when there are 14 teams?

The Big Ten's choice to retain its name reflects the importance of history and tradition in college athletics. While the number 14 does not align with the conference's title, the name "Big Ten" represents a legacy of excellence that spans over a century.

Speaking at a “Business of Sports” luncheon in Detroit in 2014, former Big Ten Commissioner Jim Delany also noted that there was a point in the past, specifically when the Big Ten expanded by adding its 11th team, Penn State, where he considered the idea might be worth exploring.

However, it seems that at that time, no one else shared the same perspective with him. The conference members saw it important to protect the branding of the conference. Delaney further reiterated that it's unlikely that anyone will agree to a change at any point in the future.

"When I came to the Big Ten 25 years ago, about 24 1/2 years ago we added Penn State. As an outsider, being fresh to the Midwest, I thought there would be some consideration to going from the Big Ten to the Big 11, and there was no such support inside the conference. The name represents a series of characteristics. Brand characteristics.”

The name-swap offer from the Big 12

While speaking in Detriot in 2014, Jim Delaney remembers a period in the early stages of the Big Ten's expansion to 12 teams when he received a call from Dan Beebe, then the Big 12 commissioner, who made him an offer of name-swap between the two conferences.

"He offered the following trade," Delany said. "He said, 'You're now at 12, we're now at 10, having lost Nebraska and Colorado. Could we become the Big Ten, and you become the Big 12?' I thought, 'I don't think so.'"

The fact that the deal never materialized showcases the intent of the Big Ten to protect its brand and maintain its long-term identity.