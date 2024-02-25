Why is Christine Williamson bald? Exploring the story behind the ESPN host’s signature look

Christine Williamson certainly has a unique look. The ESPN host sports a stylish bald look that makes her stand out from the routinary hairstyles of most female reporters and TV hosts. Many viewers wonder why she sports such a unique style.

The are many theories on why Williamson chose to shave her head, with reports on outlets ranging from autoimmune disorders to wild theories like cancer. However, there isn't any confirmation on any of these theories, and the media personality hasn't divulged her reasoning.

What is known is that she decided to sport her current style from her sophomore redshirt year as a volleyball player at the University of Miami onwards and that she is proud of her look. Her current Instagram handle is @thebaldgirl.

When she went to work at Clemson, she took inspiration from Scott Van Pelt to embrace her identity :

“When I got to Clemson, Scott Van Pelt came on campus and he was doing a segment with two of our football players called 'Bald Man on Campus' and I remember racking my brain about how I can get the elephant in the room on camera and talk about it upfront so people weren’t constantly asking me why I was bald,”

Christine Williamson talks about fashion in sports media

Early in 2023, Christine Williamson spoke with ONE37pm and opened up about her journey crafting her unique fashion style. Here's an excerpt of what she said:

"My mother probably has ten times better style than me! Watching how she put clothes together—her name is Julie, and people are always like 'Julie, you look so good!' I learned how style can show your personality and how people are interested in what you are wearing at a very young age.

"When I was an undergrad I was very much a street style person. I really liked bright colors and sneakers... I realized my style could be described as a little bit of everything. I was wearing baggy jeans and sneakers on our digital show, but then I had on a blazer for Sportscenter.

"My style has evolved so much, but I would say that I do whatever looks and feels good. I don't fit into a "category" necessarily, I just embrace all of it and put my personal spin there."