Colin Simmons is one of the best talents to join the Texas Longhorns in 2024, as the five-star recruit from Duncanville, Texas, is the fourth-ranked edge in this year's class of prospects per 247Sports. He ranks 28th overall among all positions in the class also.

He was also a pretty early catch by the Longhorns, having decided on Steve Sarkisian's program on August 10, 2023.

Remaining at home was key to Colin Simmons's decision-making, as the most important thing for the player is being able to take care of his family. Here's what he said about it, the day after his decision was known:

"I want to take care of my family. That's it. I feel like Texas put me in the best position to take care of them," Simmons said per Texas Longhorns on SI.

Something else that the pass rusher shared with the media about his decision to join Texas is the fact that he's attracted by the idea of living in Austin. At the time, Colin Simmons told On3 the following:

"I’m from Texas, it’s the home state team, Austin is an upcoming city and there’s a lot of potential I see out there. I feel like Austin, Texas is going to be — and not just UT itself — up in the next couple of years. Their pitch is honestly just that they need me and want me real bad, especially at my position.”

Austin has earned a reputation as a burgeoning city, due in great part to its fast-growing tech industry. The city has been called "Silicon Hills", a pun on the famous Silicon Valley sector in California.

Austin is currently America's fastest-growing city per Exploding Topics, and the Texas Longhorns are smack right in the middle of it.

Colin Simmons's stats in high school

In high school, Colin Simmons helped lead Duncanville High to two consecutive state championships in 2022 and 2023. For his efforts in 2022, he was named the Dallas Morning News Defensive Player of the Year and the Texas Sportswriters Association (TSWA) Class 6A Defensive Player of the Year.

In 2022 he recorded 79 tackles, 22.5 sacks, and 33 tackles for loss, with the sacks being a single-season record at Duncanville. In 2023 his numbers were a little bit less impressive, with 52 total tackles, 21 tackles for a loss, and 10 sacks. That year he was a first-team All-District 11-6A selection.

