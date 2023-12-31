One of the most common phenomena in college football postseason in recent years is bowl game opt-out. This tradition has grown significantly in the last couple of years, with more players within the landscape choosing to skip the once-precious bowl games.

The growing culture of skipping bowl games notably started in the 2016 college football season. This was when the Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey and his LSU counterpart Leonard Fournette decided to opt out of their respective bowl games to prepare for the 2017 NFL Draft.

Many players have since then followed in their footsteps and it’s fast becoming a big blow for bowl games in the world of college football. It is becoming quite hard to see top players make appearances in bowl games not featured in the College Football Playoffs.

Why do college football players opt out of bowl games?

Just like the way it started, college football players opt out of bowl games to prepare for the NFL Draft. Players who skip bowl games have a good chance of getting drafted in the upcoming draft and they forego the postseason matchup to become healthier ahead of it.

The aim for the players is to avoid any sort of injuries that could ruin their draft chances. At this stage, it's safe to say the players now have their minds on the professional stage, marking the end of their journey at the collegiate level.

The dream of every college football player is to make it to the NFL and they won’t be willing to take risks that could ruin the beautiful opportunity of becoming a professional.

Can transfer portal players play in bowl games?

No rule in college football prevents players, who have entered the transfer portal, from appearing in bowl games despite signaling exit plans. They remain a player of their current program and their transfer is not officially completed until the end of the college football season.

However, transfer portal players hardly feature in bowl games for their current teams, mainly because of coaches’ discretion. Coaches in the landscape do not want to count on players who are psychologically out of the team when making their lineup for bowl games.

Nonetheless, some coaches take advantage of the opportunity to bid the players farewell from their programs. There's currently a rising call among stakeholders within the realm for the transfer portal not to be opened until the entire college football season is over.

