Why did Deion Sanders openly criticize Nike in 2017? The same fashion giant that re-signed Coach Prime for the second time in 2023

Deion Sanders’ story with Nike goes as far back as the 90s when he was in his NFL/MLB prime. Together, Nike and Sanders created the iconic Diamond Turf shoe. But the relationship went sour, and it appeared as if it had ended when in 2017, Sanders said “never again” would he wear a Nike design.

Coach Prime had his reasons, even if they were mainly personal. His reasons include Nike’s alleged refusal to collaborate with Sanders in sponsoring some youth sports leagues. Sanders also felt he had not been adequately compensated for his part in creating the original Diamond Turf shoe.

Signs that this story might get a sequel began when Sanders signed to become the new head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes. Colorado is in a partnership with Nike that requires its athletes and officials to wear Nike fits whenever they function in their official roles.

Sanders must have known this when he consented to the deal to keep him at Boulder for five years. So why did he agree?

The answer to that is hazy. But we know that since Deion Sanders assumed his role, he has avoided appearing in Nike-branded outfits for his head coach duties.

But all of that is about to change. At long last, Sanders has agreed to an apparel and footwear deal with Nike. On Friday, Prime Time posted a picture on his Instagram with his signature Nike shoe on his lap and a caption saying, “We coming.”

Deion Sanders: Career and Nike beginnings

Deion Sanders excelled as a cornerback in the NFL, playing for the Atlanta Falcons, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys and Washington Redskins. He was also an outfielder in the MLB, donning the colors of the New York Yankees, Atlanta Braves, Cincinnati Reds and San Fransico Giants.

Sanders was named to the Pro Bowl eight times, also winning the Super Bowl twice. His collaboration with Nike produced the iconic Diamond Turf shoe, which debuted in 1993 and was re-released in 2013 and 2017.

After years in the media, Deion Sanders ventured into coaching in the 2010s, first at the high school level. Then he was hired by Jackson State in 2020, from where he joined the Colorado Buffaloes in November 2022. Sanders is looking to lead the Buffs into the 2023 season after a thorough revamping of the team’s roster.

