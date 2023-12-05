Why did Dillon Gabriel enter transfer portal? Exploring QB's potential reasons for leaving OU

The Oklahoma Sooners are losing their prized quarterback as Dillon Gabriel has announced his plans to enter the transfer portal.

While he won’t have a shortage of options to choose where he wants to spend his final season, many fans are stunned by the decision. They want to know the reason behind Gabriel’s sudden departure after having a great 2023 season with the Sooners.

Gabriel came to Oklahoma in 2022 after spending quite some time with the University of Central Florida football program. He has one year of college football eligibility left in him.

Here is all we know about Dillon Gabriel entering the transfer portal after two seasons with Oklahoma.

Why is Dillon Gabriel leaving Oklahoma?

Dillon Gabriel did not give a specific reason for leaving the Oklahoma Sooners football program. He announced his decision with the fans on X (formerly Twitter), thanking them for keeping him accountable.

While there is no official explanation provided for the exit, one reason could be Oklahoma preparing for the future with freshman QB Jackson Arnold, who was said to be the centerpiece of the Sooners’ 2023 recruiting class.

Another reason could be the Sooners offensive coordinator, Jeff Lebby, moving to Mississippi State. Gabriel transferred to Oklahoma from UCF to play for head coach Brent Venables when the latter joined the Sooners program in 2022. He put up great numbers this season, throwing for 3,660 passing yards in 2023, up from 3,168 passing yards last year.

The 22-year-old also improved the number of touchdown passes year-on-year with 30 TDs this season, compared to 25 in 2022. Interceptions have been the same in both his years in Norman, Oklahoma - six.

Where is Dillon Gabriel going?

Dillon Gabriel will have no shortage of suitors in the transfer portal this time, but the current frontrunner is Mississippi State. The Bulldogs have hired Jeff Lebby as their head coach for next season.

Lebby was the offensive coordinator under whom Gabriel spent his stint in Oklahoma. Both of them know each other’s style pretty closely and could seamlessly join hands again.

Another potential landing spot could be the Oregon Ducks, with Bo Nix graduating. The Washington Huskies and the USC Trojans could also land the QB.

The Tennessee Volunteers also have a shout to get Gabriel as they have hired Josh Heupel as their head coach. Heupel coached Gabiel when he was with the UCF Knights. Where could the elite QB spend the last year of his college football eligibility?