Why did DJ Lagway choose Florida? Former 5-star QB shares thought process behind joining Billy Napier's team

DJ Lagway is one of this year's most touted freshman quarterbacks. The Willis High School product committed to Florida in Dec. 2022 and didn't sway from his decision after joining the Gators this year.

Lagway had offers from other top programs, including USC, Clemson, Miami, Georgia, Alabama, LSU, Texas A&M and Baylor.

In an interview with Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports, Lagway said:

"I feel they're going to build something special and, I definitely want to be part of it. The coaching staff, I have a really good relationship with those guys. I love the system that they have. Coach Napier has an amazing system, and I feel I fit perfectly in there."

Lagway had an exceptional high school career at Willis. He appeared in 42 games and completed 569-of-874 passes for 8,392 yards and 100 touchdowns. The quarterback also rushed for 2,196 yards and 29 scores.

During his senior year at Willis, Lagway completed 290 passes for 4,604 yards and 58 touchdowns. He was named the 2023 Gatorade Player of the Year.

It will be interesting to see how Lagway develops at Florida under coach Napier.

Is DJ Lagway the starting quarterback for Florida in the 2024 season?

Florida Gators QB DJ Lagway (Source: Imagn)

DJ Lagway is not the starting quarterback for the 2024 Florida Gators. The freshman will back up QB1 Graham Mertz.

Mertz enters his second year as a starter at Florida. In 10 games last season, he threw for 2,903 yards and 20 touchdowns on 261 passes. He also rushed for four touchdowns and posted a 5-5 record.

Florida opens its 2024 season by hosting the No. 19 Miami Hurricanes on Aug. 31.

