Why did DJ Uiagalelei leave Clemson? Exploring the collegiate career of the Oregon State quarterback

DJ Uiagalelei was one of the biggest names on the transfer portal this offseason. The former Clemson quarterback announced his intention to move to Oregon State, shocking many fans.

But why did DJ Uiagalelei leave Clemson specifically? Are there any obvious or indirect reasons?

This article will explore what has been reported about Uiagalelei's switch from the Tigers. That said, the now-QB1 for the Beavers is already carving his own path there.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Why did DJ Uiagalelei leave Clemson?

The answer to this question could be twofold. As per a report on The Sporting News recently, it's likely that Uiagalelei's struggles playing for Clemson were a major factor. Another potential reason is that he just wanted to play for a system that fit his skills way more.

A former top-rated recruit in the 2020 class, DJ Uiagalelei rightfully was well-received when he committed to Clemson. He was stellar during spot starts in two games against Boston College and Notre Dame in the same year.

But when he was put into the position of full-time starter for the Tigers, that's where his struggles were apparent.

DJ Uiagalelei almost never got off on the right foot with Clemson. He only recorded 66.7, 55.6 and 62.1% CMPs in his three years there. His best seasons for the Tigers were in 2021 and 2022, when he logged 2,246 and 2,521 yards, respectively, but his passing CMP was the most glaring deficiency.

Compare that to his current stats this season, and you'll see a massive difference.

In an April interview with The Athletic's Bruce Feldman, DJ Uiagalelei discussed his time with the Tigers:

“I didn’t really like what we did there scheme-wise. I didn’t think we did very much. I thought it was very basic. It didn’t help me out as a quarterback and play to my strengths. I wanted to go somewhere that would play to my strengths and go somewhere that would develop me for the NFL. Play-action, work under center, throw the ball deep.”

DJ Uiagalelei's time at Oregon State

One can call Uiagalelei's transfer to the Beavs as a "career restart." And so far, early in the season, he seems to do well.

As of this writing, the QB recorded great numbers in Oregon State's Week 1 win over the San Jose State Spartans. He had five touchdowns in the 42-17 victory, wherein he looked every bit the highly touted recruit he was over three years ago.

Uiagalelei finished 20 for 25 for 239 total yards, which bodes well for the Beavers' goal to continue building on their winning season last year.

For now, there's still far more work to be done for the young man. But he will have to focus on football if he really wants to make a splash during this 2023 college football season.

That's because he's been drafted to the MLB recently by the LA Dodgers. He cannot afford any more distractions if he's to lead Oregon State deeper into the season this year.