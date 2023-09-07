Why did Dylan Edwards de-commit from Notre Dame? Colorado football RB's commitment decision explored

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish was the first team that former four-star prospect Dylan Edwards committed to back in 2022. Everything seemed to fall right into place, and then he eventually shocked many people by choosing to go to a different school instead.

We'll look at the current Colorado Buffaloes RB's recruitment history and why he de-committed from Notre Dame.

According to Irish Breakdown's Bryan Driskell (reported by Heartland College Sports), there are two reasons.

“According to sources, Edwards has been receiving significant NIL offers, and other sources indicate there was growing concern on that side of things that Notre Dame was loading up too much at both running back and wide receiver."

Edwards reportedly felt he wouldn't have the space to be the top RB for Notre Dame. He was also receiving major NIL deal offers. He then posted news of this update to his Twitter with the caption "Gods Plan."

On the eve of his decision to de-commit from Notre Dame, it was revealed that he had a massive 25 offers in his back pocket. According to a report by On3, this included Oklahoma, Nebraska, and hometown schools Kansas and Kansas State.

He first committed to Kansas State before deciding to attend Notre Dame in August 2022, perhaps mainly because his father played running back for the school back in the day. But he de-committed from the Wildcats after receiving a scholarship offer to play for the Fighting Irish, as reported by The Topeka Capital-Journal in June last year.

Dylan Edwards' college career with the Buffaloes

Edwards is now a highly touted RB for Deion Sanders' resurgent Colorado Buffaloes. As per Bleacher Report, he joined Coach Prime in Boulder because he personally knew Sanders as a young kid.

"I've known coach Prime since I was four years old. He was actually my coach with my dad when I was younger. We are like family. I'm coming to make make big plays and to be the best all-purpose player in the country."

The Buffaloes surprised everyone in the college football world with their huge upset win in Week 1 against TCU. Edwards played a crucial role alongside star QB Shedeur Sanders and CB Travis Hunter in the game.