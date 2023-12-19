Why did Dylan Raiola flip from Georgia to Nebraska? Impact on Matt Rhule and the Huskers

One of the shocking moves during the college football recruiting was Dylan Raiola flipping his commitment from the Georgia Bulldogs to the Nebraska Cornhuskers. That really shakes up the future of college football, and it will be interesting to see how each side responds.

While we do not know why Dylan Raiola made the switch, there are likely a few reasons why he made this decision. Let's discuss what we know and why it could have happened.

Why did Dylan Raiola flip from Georgia to Nebraska?

One is the fact that quarterback Carson Beck has said that he's returning to the Georgia Bulldogs for 2024. As he would not be able to be a starter right away, it makes sense.

One is the fact that quarterback Carson Beck has said that he's returning to the Georgia Bulldogs for 2024. As he would not be able to be a starter right away, it makes sense.

Another reason could be the family ties to the university, which we will dive into.

Will Dylan Raiola solve Nebraska's QB problem?

Dylan Raiola is expected to be a great quarterback right away and get the starting job at Nebraska.

The Cornhuskers team was brutal, as they were 129th in Division I with just 135.9 passing yards per game. Even if he struggles, he should be closer to the 200.0 passing yards per game than what we have seen out of the Nebraska quarterbacks this season.

Is Dylan Raiola related to Dominic Raiola?

Dylan Raiola is related to Dominic Raiola, who's his father. Dominic played for the Nebraska Cornhuskers before entering the 2001 NFL draft and playing from 2001-2014 with the Detroit Lions. That also could be a reason why Dylan decided to join the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Is Dylan Raiola a dual-threat quarterback?

While it's difficult to adjust high school stats into college, there's a lot of interesting numbers to look at.

Right now, it's tough to view Raiola as anything more than a pocket passer. According to Max Preps, Raiota in three seasons has 132 carries for -41 yards and a career-best of 17 yards. However, he's a threat at the goal line, as he has 17 rushing touchdowns in three years at the varsity level in Buford, Georgia.

While it's not uncommon for quarterbacks to develop more range throughout the pocket and pick up first downs with their legs as the competition gets tougher, Raiola has not shown that yet.

